“The Chosen” coming back to Theaters in February

wbfj-verne
January 17, 2023

The creators of “The Chosen” making the announcement that the last two episodes of season three will premier in theaters – and serious fans of the series grabbed tickets so quickly Sunday night that it crashed the ticketing website ‘Fathom Events’.

Episodes 7 and 8 of the Chosen (Season 3) will be shown at select movie theaters nationwide on February 2 and 3, 2023 before becoming available on its free app.  

*The Chosen has become the largest crowd-funded media project in history and is a global phenomenon. *The series -about the life of Jesus and his disciples -took the faith-based film industry by storm in 2017. According to the Chosen App, there have been more than 400 million views of the first two seasons, behind-the-scenes looks, and cast Q&A. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/the-chosen-creators-announce-season-3-finale-to-premiere-in-theaters-nationwide-the-reaction-is-stunning

 

