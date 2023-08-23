Wednesday News for August 23, 2023

Back to School = Forsyth Academy

College (First day for students)Salem College and UNC Wilmington

*Today is ’Move In Day on the campus of Wake Forest University. First day of classes for Wake students will be this Monday, August 28

WBFJ and the American Red Cross are teaming for a weeklong blood drive! *Schedule your appointment today thru a special link on our website wbfj.fm.

*Blood donations go down during the summer months! But the need remains the same.

Blood donation sites across the Triad through Friday

Today (WED)…

Winston-Salem Blood Donation center

Thursday

Edgewood Baptist Church 1-5:30pm

Reidsville Road, Winston-Salem

United Way of High Point on Phillips Avenue 11-3pm

Friday

Forsyth Medical Center (Silas Creek Parkway) 7am – 4pm

Shady Grove Church (Wallburg community on Highway 109) 1:30 – 6pm

High Point Elks Lodge (Old Mill Road) 2:30 – 7pm

The Alamance-Burlington School System is delaying the start of its school year until September 5th – after finding mold in more than a dozen buildings on at least 5 different school campuses. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/abss-delays-start-of-school-due-to-mold-issues/83

In Mooresville, fire officials are still investigating an explosion at the home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley. Farley’s father died in the explosion.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight between two adults during an open house at Parkland High School last night. A handgun was found on one of the visitors (who were not students).https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/gun-found-on-visitor-at-parkland-high-school-open-house-in-winston-salem-after-fight/

TONIGHT: The first Republican presidential primary debate will take place in Milwaukee at 9pm on Fox. Don’t expect ‘one’ former president to attend.

On the debate stage: Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

NWS: Virtual Tropical Weather Training this Saturday morning (Aug 26).

God sent the Coast Guard

If you were watching the nightly news last week, the story about four divers that were lost at sea being rescued off the North Carolina coast by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, maybe you recognized one of the ‘rescuers’ as a former classmate and neighbor from Davidson County.

25-year-old Petty Officer Carter Beck, who grew up in the Reeds community, was interviewed by all the major networks after he and his fellow Coast Guard team successfully found four divers who had been lost in the ocean for 17 hours.

Carter Beck briefly met the divers. One of the divers said they all prayed and called out to God to help save them. God sent the Coast Guard…

Carter Beck (a West Davidson grad) is stationed in Oak Island, where he lives with his wife, Alexandria. He said he plans to stay in the Coast Guard for at least 20 years.

“I enjoy it. I get to be on the water, serve my country and help people.” -Carter.

Source: Jill-Doss Raines (the Dispatch)

Eat Buc-ee’s snacks and get paid? The chosen ‘Buc-ee’s Buddy’ winner will get paid $1,000 (plus $250 dollars for the food) to sample 25 different Buc-ee’s snacks over 2-weeks! Of course, you will be taking pics of the food and writing a blog! You have until midnight September 11, 2023 to apply. Winner announced by September 18th. BTW: Some of the food you will be sampling…beaver nuggets, hippo tacos, homemade fudge, biscuits, and gravy. *The closest Buc-ee’s to the Triad is in Florence, South Carolina

Winston-Salem Open: Pro-tennis in the Twin city continues…

*The Winston-Salem Open runs through this Saturday (Aug 26)

Former President Trump says he will surrender to an Atlanta jail on Thursday to face charges in the Georgia 2020 election case. His bond has been set for $200,000. CNN

More than 100 schools still require students to be vaccinated in order to attend classes in person, according to No College Mandates, a group that tracks COVID-19 policies in higher education. A smaller number of schools, including Rutgers and Georgetown, still require indoor masking.

