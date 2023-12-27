Wednesday News for December 27, 2023

Final Wednesday of December (of the year!)

Sunny, dry and cooler for the FINAL weekend of 2023

Spring begins on March 19, 2024 (just 12 ‘Mondays’ away?)

Today is Cut out Snowflakes day. It’s also Fruit Cake day!!!???

Remember: ‘Stressed’ is just ‘desserts’ spelled backwards!

Rejoicing in what God has done in 2023 and what He will do into the New Year! Just a reminder. You can make your one-time year-end financial gift to the ministry of WBFJ online at www.wbfj.fm. And THANK YOU!

Reminder: Visitor restrictions are now in place at most area hospitals due to the increased spread of respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

A dose of common sense. Health officials stressing that if you become sick,

stay home! Basic hygiene such as hand washing, covering your nose and mouth when coughing, even masking goes a long way to staying healthy during the holidays!

What about those Holiday leftovers?

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation.

Reminder: Two hours is the limit that refrigerated items should be left out on the table at room temperature! You can FREEZE most leftovers within a few days.

*When in doubt, throw it out!!

Final evening: The annual High Point University Christmas drive-thru concludes tonight (Dec 27). Open from 5pm – 8pm this evening.

The ‘Dream Center of Forsyth County’ is moving into a ‘new’ location in 2024!

The faith-based nonprofit (with a focus on the emotional, physical and nutritional needs of struggling residents), has purchased the former Rominger’s Southern Furniture Co. property on North Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The non-profit hopes to officially move into their location later this summer (2024).

*Pastor Chris Leab, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in the Facebook posting that “we have had some challenges, but God has been with us every step.” The mission of the ‘Dream Center of Forsyth County’ is focused on providing “tangible and transformative resources to those in need with the goal of rebuilding hope, one dream at a time.”

College Football: Bowl games of interest

TODAY (Wednesday, DEC 27)

Virginia Tech vs Tulane (2pm)

UNC (Tarheels) vs West Virginia 5:30pm

Thursday, DEC 28

NC State vs Kansas State (5:45pm)

Friday, DEC 29

Clemson vs Kentucky (noon)

Next Monday, January 1st (New Year’s Day)

Liberty vs Oregon

Local News…

King Drug: The grill is back OPEN! Normal Hours: Monday to Friday 9am-3pm.

The old Bill & Leah’s Ice Cream property in Kernersville has been sold for $1.2 million to a Greensboro restaurant group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing (Winston-Salem Journal).

Myfrii (my-fry) is now Sammy’s Sliders

*Same location (Burke Mill at Stratford in Winston-Salem) sammyssliders.com

*Kinda the same great menu. Source: Michael Hastings (WS Journal)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives…

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

*Now thru Jan 5th donors will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

No matter how many times you forget Me,

My Love for you will never fail.

Grow strong in this constant, nourishing Love.

“Jesus Calling” by Sarah Young

“To know the love of Christ which passes knowledge;

that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:19

TRAFFIC

Your National Weather Service Forecast

Today: Drizzle ending? Mostly cloudy this afternoon…High 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy…Low 44

Thursday: Clouds to sunshine! High near 60

