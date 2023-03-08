Wednesday News: March 08, 2023

January and February were the warmest first two months of any year on record in the Triad – and much of North Carolina.

Spring officially begins March 20 (12 days away)

Severe Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina. Today’s Focus: Staying safe during high winds, hail and tornadoes. March 5th – 11th, 2023 https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the “HIGH” range for Wednesday + Thursday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Evangelist Greg Laurie, who lived out the true-life story as told in the Jesus Revolution film, shares the miraculous details concerning his adoptive dad.

(spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the movie!) Learn more: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/march/what-happened-after-jesus-revolution-greg-laurie-tells-stunning-miraculous-story-about-his-adoptive-dad

‘Jesus Revolution’ (the movie) still in theaters through the weekend.

Local times and locations showing the docu-drama at wbfj.fm

College Hoops: The Men’s ACC TOURNAMENT in Greensboro.

Wake Forest VS Syracuse at Noon. UNC plays at 7pm. NC State plays at 9:30pm

Duke will get some rest with that double ‘bye’. The Blue Devils play (2:30) on Thursday.

www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Crews will close Second Street at Liberty Street today through Friday.

Reason: To relocate the traffic signal cabinet. Detour will be posted.

Traffic Alert: Adjusted traffic patterns at Forsyth Medical Center

The Hawthorne Road entrance to Forsyth Medical center is temporarily closed through Friday (March 10). *Follow the signs posted.

*Patients and visitors use Silas Creek Parkway to enter and exit.

*For emergencies, continue to use the Hanes Mall Boulevard entrance.

FYI: The visitor parking lot still EXITS onto Hawthorne Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/construction-at-forsyth-medical-again-means-new-traffic-patterns/

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal Cancer is now the 2nd leading cause of cancer related deaths in the US.

People younger than 40 are being detected with Colorectal Cancer.

Good News: There is a 91% survival rate – if caught (or detected early). gapgi.com/

Learn more about the importance of early detection from Dr Jason Jones with Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont (or GAP) on Sunday @ 5 with Verne.

Upcoming fundraiser event…

“Get Your Rear in Gear” 5K Run/Walk happening at Jamison Park on Saturday, March 25 is an awareness event sponsored by the ‘Colon Cancer Coalition’.

Julie Luck of WFMY News 2 will be the MC for the event

donate.coloncancercoalition.org/winstonsalem

FREE MULCH in April

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has announced the annual leaf mulch ‘giveaway’ for Forsyth County homeowners. The free leaf mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Friday, April 7 (8am to 3pm)

Free mulch will be available on April 8, 15, and 22 (while supplies last).

Location: Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility on Northstar Drive in Rural Hall.

Details at https://www.cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Yard-Waste-Disposal

Update: One of the four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in (Matamoros) Mexico last Friday by a ‘drug cartel’ is from Winston-Salem. Eric Williams is one of two survivors from that ambush in Mexico. The group of four friends traveled from South Carolina so one of them could undergo a medical procedure across the border, but they never made it to the appointment.

https://journalnow.com/ap/winston-salem-man-among-those-kidnapped-in-mexico-eric-williams-is-back-in-the-u/

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham will present a bill to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, allowing the U.S. military to take action against them. It follows the kidnapping of four Americans, and the killing of two of them in Mexico. Learn more on the News Blog.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/march/2-kidnapped-americans-found-dead-in-mexico-2-others-alive

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the Fed would consider raising interest rates if the economy continues to perform more strongly than expected, to tame inflation.

A Republican-sponsored bill in the Florida legislature would limit abortions after six weeks, except in cases of rape and incest.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ‘cut ties’ with Walgreens after the pharmacy chain opted NOT to sell abortion pills in some two dozen states. CNN

Senate Republicans condemned Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s characterization of the deadly January 6th insurrection as “mostly peaceful chaos,” with Capitol Police.

Carlson is doubling down on his claims despite the backlash.

Voters in Oklahoma will reject a ballot measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state for adults ages 21 and older. Similar measures in November failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, while voters in Maryland and Missouri passed measures for recreational cannabis use. www.cnn.com/2023/03/07/politics/oklahoma-marijuana-legalization-special-election/index.html

Winston-Salem Dash: ‘Gameday staff’ needed for the upcoming baseball season.

*Apply online at https://atmilb.com/3GNCOzh

St Patty’s Day is March 17. McDonald’s is already serving up its iconic Shamrock Shake— along with the newer favorite, the OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

BTW: The Shamrock Shake was first introduced in 1970.

https://comicbook.com/irl/news/fan-favorite-shamrock-shake-headed-back-to-mcdonalds-sooner-than-you-think/