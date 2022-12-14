Wednesday News

11 ‘sleeps’ before Christmas. 17 days left in 2022.

A massive coast-to-coast storm continues to move East. On Tuesday, deadly tornadoes destroyed buildings in Texas and Oklahoma, while the north and mid-west is bracing for ‘blizzard conditions’ as snow fell from California to New England.

ALERT: Rain in the forecast for the Triad later today into Thursday.

Rain, which may be heavy at times, may result in some flooding of

low lying and poor drainage areas across the listening area.

‘Career Expos’ and ‘Job Fairs’ happening across the Triad. https://www.ncworks.gov/

TODAY (Dec 14) from 10am – 2pm

Kaleidium North (at the old Sci Works location) on Hanes Mill Road, Winston Salem

Another Career Fair set for this Thursday, Dec. 15 from 9 – 2pm

…at the Goodwill location on University Parkway, Winston Salem

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools is hiring!

A ‘Virtual Career Fair’ is planned for later today (Dec 14) from 4 to 6pm

A variety of positions are available across the teachers, teacher assistants, substitute teachers, and more. Candidates can meet with hiring managers and principals about multiple opportunities. Anyone interested in joining the event should register online. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/12269

Christmas 2022: Shipping deadline dates for the nation’s three largest carriers…

(TODAY) Dec. 14: FedEx Ground

Saturday, Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground and First-Class Mail

Monday, Dec. 19: USPS Priority Mail

Tuesday, Dec. 20: UPS 3-Day Select; FedEx Express Saver and FedEx 3Day Freight

Wednesday, Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air and FedEx 2Day

Thursday, Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air; FedEx 1Day Freight and FedEx Extra Hours

Friday, Dec. 23: FedEx SameDay and USPS Priority Mail Express

https://www.axios.com/2022/12/13/holiday-shipping-deadlines-2022

Fighting inflation? The Federal Reserve will raise rates by just a half percent later today, a smaller rate hike than in previous months. Good News…prices fell last month for things like used cars, gas, furniture, toys and airline fares. CBN News

AAA: In North Carolina, the ‘average’ for regular unleaded is $3 a gallon.

Praise! Many stations selling gas well below $3 dollars a gallon. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Today is the 10th anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Friday, December 14, 2012…

Twenty first-graders and six adults were shot and killed by a ‘mentally ill’ former student with an AR-15-style rifle. https://abc7ny.com/sandy-hook-shooting-10-years-later-connecticut-gun-control-reform-20-children-and-6-educators-killed/12568761/

College Basketball

Wake Forest hosting App State at the Joel. Tip-off at 7pm.

New this morning…

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the famed ‘house DJ’ on the Ellen show, has died at age 40.

Early sources are reporting that his death appears to be suicide.

‘tWitch’ was on the Ellen show from 2014 until the show ended in May 2022.

He was runner-up on the reality show “So You Think Can Dance in 2008.

NOTE: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

https://www.tmz.com/2022/12/14/stephen-twitch-boss-dead-dies-dj-ellen-degeneres-so-you-think-you-can-dance/

Ooops. About 9 million people recently received emails from the Department of Education that mistakenly said their application for student loan forgiveness had been approved. Thus far, no one has received debt forgiveness from the Biden administration’s debt relief program because it remains blocked by federal courts. While there are some borrowers who were already deemed eligible for debt forgiveness by the Department of Education, borrowers should not expect to see debt relief unless the Supreme Court allows the program to move forward.

Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick.

Continue ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. Also, experts recommend getting vaccinated against flu and COVID – to best protect against illness heading into the holiday season.

*Vaccines protect against severe cases of Covid-19 and Flu.

Local shot sites: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/

Winter Weather Preparedness

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm

Perhaps no flower represents the winter holidays like the Poinsettia.

Tips: Poinsettias are tropical plants, so they need lots of sunlight. No drafts…

Make sure to water your poinsettia whenever the surface of the soil feels dry. Give the plant a good watering, but don’t flood or soak it

https://www.hgtv.com/outdoors/flowers-and-plants/poinsettia-care-through-winter-and-beyond

Consumer Reports: ‘When gifting, keep your receipts’

Some stores give up to 180 days to return a gift, others have a much smaller window. Either way, make sure you keep receipts or that generic gift receipt.

www.consumerreports.org/returns-refunds-exchanges/guide-to-returning-gifts-a

Celebrating the season of Advent.

This past Sunday (Dec 11), we lit the THIRD candle of Advent = ‘JOY’

In the English Standard Version of the Bible, the words “joy,” “rejoice,” or “joyful” appear over 400 times, compared with “happy” or “happiness,” which appear only ten times. Today, we choose JOY! https://openthebible.org/article/21-bible-verses-about-joy/.

NOTE: The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning ‘coming’.

Remembering the birth of Jesus and anticipating the eventual second coming of Christ for his church. Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html