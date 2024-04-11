Class Action: Walmart may owe you some money?

You could be entitled to up to $500 as part of a class action lawsuit settlement if you shopped at Walmart over the last 6 years.

The lawsuit alleges the retailer overcharged customers for weighted goods like poultry, pork, and seafood, along with bulk citrus sold in bags. Walmart reached a settlement to pay $45 million to customers while denying any wrongdoing.

The settlement applies to customers who bought weighted goods and/or bagged citrus from Oct. 19, 2018, through Jan. 19, 2024.

The cash payments will vary depending on what you bought during that time, and if you kept your receipt.

Customers have until June 5 to file a claim. To do so and learn more about the settlement, click here.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/rossen-reports-walmart-may-owe-you-up-to-dollar500/60457041