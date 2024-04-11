Thursday News for April 11, 2024

Keep your umbrella handy

You could be entitled to up to $500 as part of a class action lawsuit settlement if you shopped at Walmart over the last 6 years. The lawsuit alleges the retailer overcharged customers for weighted goods like poultry, pork, and seafood, along with bulk citrus sold in bags. Walmart reached a settlement to pay $45 million to customers while denying any wrongdoing. The settlement applies to customers who bought weighted goods and/or bagged citrus from Oct. 19, 2018, through Jan. 19, 2024.

The cash payments will vary depending on what you bought during that time, and if you kept your receipt. Customers have until June 5 to file a claim. To do so and learn more about the settlement, click here.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/rossen-reports-walmart-may-owe-you-up-to-dollar500/60457041

https://www.walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com/home

Selling more chicken. Chick-fil-A generated more than $21 billion in sales in 2023, a stunning 14.7% increase over the previous year (2022).

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Chick-fil-A outshined its chicken-serving competitors by a wide margin. https://www.faithwire.com/…/chick-fil-a-sets-stunning…/

Bird flu has been identified in a dairy herd in North Carolina, but risk is low for humans, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The avian flu has already been detected in dairy herds in Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Idaho, New Mexico, and Ohio.

https://www.wral.com/story/bird-flu-found-in-nc-dairy-cows-risk-is-low-for-humans/21373159/

Praying for the Thompson family. Jane ‘Janey’ Thompson tragically passed away Tuesday evening after complications from a blood clot. ‘Janey’ was a 20-year old sophomore at Wake Forest University. BTW: ‘Janey’ was the daughter of Bo Thompson, a WBT Morning Show radio host in Charlotte…

https://www.qcnews.com/charlotte/daughter-of-wbt-radio-host-passes-away-after-complications-from-blood-clot/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Piedmont Plaza) West 1st St , WS= 9:30 – 3pm

Jerry Long YMCA (S Peace Haven Rd) Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

Pennybyrn (Penny Road in High Point) = noon – 4:30pm

Centenary UMC (W Friendly Ave) in Greensboro = 1 – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local baseball…

Winston-Salem DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers through Sunday.

Tonight (weather permitting) First pitch at 7pm.

Friday 7pm. Sat 7pm. Sunday afternoon at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Getting a federal makeover?

A portion of Highway 421 could gain interstate status and a new name. Spearheaded by Carolina Core, the initiative aims to upgrade the road from Wilkesboro to I-40 in Winston-Salem, potentially naming it Interstate 777.Congressional support is needed to move forward with the project.https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/road-from-wilkesboro-to-i-40-in-winston-salem-could-become-i-777/