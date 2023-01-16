Dr. Alveda King “a message of love for all people”

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” MLK, Jr

Dr. Alveda King (niece of the late Dr Martin Luther King, Jr) recalls her uncle’s message of God’s love…

“Every year, our country takes a day to honor the legacy and memory of my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A few days later, we March for Life, and it’s perfectly fitting that the two occasions coincide.

At a time of widespread conflict and mutual distrust, it’s more vital than ever for us to reflect on the message of faith, love, and toleration that (Dr King) shared with the world. His faith informed his commitment to his community and was the source of his calling to the great mission of uniting men and women of different ethnic groups.

My uncle viewed love as the power that would redeem mankind. God’s love is the power that rules the cosmos, and His grace gives us the power to make brothers and sisters -out of men and women, boys and girls.

“Of one blood, God created the human race…” Acts 17:26

Today, hate still retains its grip over too many human hearts — but we can change that if we follow my uncle’s example and choose agape love. Hate is truly a tremendous burden, and we as a nation need to remember that there is a better alternative.

In order to prevent hatred from corrupting our hearts, we must allow God’s love to flow through us. Only through love can we become what God intended us to be, brothers and sisters of one human family.

