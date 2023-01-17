Tuesday News: Jan 17, 2023

Skyrocketing egg prices? The price for a dozen eggs more than doubled in 2022. Egg prices are up significantly more than other foods mainly because egg farmers were hit harder by the bird flu (along with rising costs for feed, labor and shipping). But there is some good news. Analysts believe egg prices will drop in the weeks ahead. One reason: Holiday ‘baking’ has dropped off, You know that ‘supply and demand’ thing. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/january/why-are-egg-prices-exploding

Sing-A-Long Tour with Phil Wickham, Matt Maher, Leeland, Taya happening Friday @ 7pm at Westover Church in Greensboro. SOLD OUT…but listen to the WBFJ Morning Show for TIX. https://transparentproductions.com/events/singalong-phil-wickham-greensboro-nc-january-20-2023/

What to do with that ‘Christmas bonus’? So, you have extra money lying around. Here are a few tips to re-invest into YOU…

*Pad your personal ‘emergency fund’.

A good rule of thumb: have between three and six months’ worth of ‘expenses saved’. For example: if your monthly expenses equal about $3,000 a month, you should have between $9,000 and $18,000 in your emergency fund.

*Contribute more to your 401(k).

Take advantage of the new limits. You can now funnel $22,500 into your 401(k) this year. That’s up from $20,500. Employees 50 and older can also contribute an extra $7,500, which is also up from last year. If you can, adjust and maximize your contribution rate now. And make sure you’re meeting the minimum to get the full amount of matching funds from your employer.

*Pay off debt!

Use the snowball method: Pay off your smallest debt first, working up to the largest. *Jeff Rossen https://www.wxii12.com/article/new-401k-rules-how-to-take-advantage/42477590

Traffic Update: The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open later in January – with a completion date Monday, Jan. 23.

The final leg stretches from North Elm Street to Highway 29.

Source: NC DOT www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-urban-loop-to-open-jan-23-nc/

California’s 9th storm in three weeks has forced road closures throughout the state.

Heavy rain has drenched Southern California and driving snow made travel treacherous in the North. The Los Angeles area should get some sunshine later this week.www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/january/more-rain-snow-in-california-from-ninth-in-series-of-storms

A zipline is THIS community’s lifeline…

Corralitos, California. Darrell Hardy set up a ‘zip line’ during New Year’s weekend when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out.

By the second weekend in January, the bridge did washed away.

Hardy said there are seven households off Grizzly Flatt Road (a community in unincorporated Santa Cruz County). Some residents are in their 80s and others with young children. To keep his family and others supplied, Hardy has hooked up a basket to the zipline to ferry food, medicine and fuel to their homes.

BTW: Even once Grizzly Flat residents get to the main road, it’s no easy drive out with downed trees and power lines keeping Eureka Canyon Road closed.

*The bridge will be built back, but no time soon. Until then, a zipline is their lifeline.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/california-storms-community-uses-zipline-to-access-their-homes/42524669

Crashing the ‘internet’ for Jesus? The creators of “The Chosen” making the announcement that the last two episodes of season three will premier in theaters – and serious fans of the series grabbed tickets so quickly Sunday night that it crashed the ticketing website ‘Fathom Events’. Episodes 7 and 8 of the Chosen will be shown at select movie theaters nationwide on February 2 and 3 before becoming available on its free app. *The Chosen has become the largest crowd-funded media project in history and is a global phenomenon. *The series -about the life of Jesus and his disciples -took the faith-based film industry by storm in 2017. According to the Chosen App, there have been more than 400 million views of the first two seasons, behind-the-scenes looks, and cast Q&A. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/the-chosen-creators-announce-season-3-finale-to-premiere-in-theaters-nationwide-the-reaction-is-stunning

Update: The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision finding that the US Postal Service ‘is not required to provide religious accommodation’ allowing a Christian employee to observe the Sunday Sabbath.

A veteran mail carrier from Pennsylvania (Gerald Groff) filed a lawsuit against the USPS in 2020, shortly after the postal service partnered with Amazon. The partnership meant Groff would have to make deliveries on Sunday, even though he observes it as ‘a religious day of rest’. How do you ‘juggle’ work and church on Sunday?

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/january/us-supreme-court-to-review-case-of-christian-postal-carrier-who-refused-to-work-on-sundays

China recorded its first population drop in decades during 2022, largely due to a sharp plunge in birth rates. Men still outnumber women as a result of the strict one-child policy that (only) officially ended in 2016. NOTE: China’s economic growth also fell to near-historic lows as harsh COVID restrictions hit businesses hard.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2023/january/china-records-1st-population-fall-in-decades-as-births-drop

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris passed away on Sunday from an apparent heart attack. He was 31 years old. Harris, who lives in Jasper, Alabama, made it into the top six on American Idol‘s 13th season (back in 2014).

https://www.tmz.com/2023/01/16/american-idol-contestant-cj-harris-dead-dies-singer/?adid=social-twa

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

‘March for Life’ happening in Washington, DC this Friday (Jan 20, 2023)

Pre-Rally worship with “We Are Messengers” (11am-noon Friday morning).

March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm. March for Life: 1pm – 4pm

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Watch live-stream: https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

Support life in our Communities through a local Pregnancy Care Center.

For a list of area PCC’s and pro-life resources, go to WBFJ.FM.

January 22 is ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’

Support ‘life’ by participating in a Prayer Walk this Sunday afternoon.

The Prayer Walk – hosted by Salem Pregnancy – will take place between noon and 4pm around the local abortion clinic. Prayer guides will be available.

Registration is encouraged. www.spcclife.org

*Salem Pregnancy is located at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem.