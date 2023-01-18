Wednesday News: Jan 18, 2023

Above normal temps though Friday. Average temp should be 49 degrees!

How many unused gift cards do you have right now? 😊

This Saturday is ‘National Use Your Gift Card Day’ (Jan 21)

*Gift cards are one of the most popular ‘gifts’ to give and receive, but a stunning $21 billion dollars will go unspent this year, according to Creditcards.com.

*Close to 50% (47%) of adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher, or store credit. More details at www.UseYourGiftCard.com.

Apple MacBook owners who purchased laptops between 2015 and 2019 could be eligible for a payment, all part of a nationwide class-action lawsuit. Individual payments for eligible customers could be as high as $395.

Only certain laptops are eligible. All claims must be submitted before March 6, 2023.

*Find the make and model of your laptop on the News Blog.

According to court documents, a lawsuit filed in 2022 alleges MacBooks sold between those years were equipped with defective butterfly keyboards.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/macbook-owners-eligible-nationwide-class-action-lawsuit/42468310

Excitement is building in Jerusalem’s City of David. Archaeologists are preparing to uncover the entire biblical Pool of Siloam, built by King Hezekiah some 2,700 years ago. It’s also the place where Jesus healed a blind man. The project is expected to be completed and open to tourists within two years.

The Book of John describes how Jesus healed the blind man near the pool.

“When He had said these things, He spat on the ground and made clay with the saliva; and He anointed the eyes of the blind man with the clay.

And He said to him, ‘Go, wash in the Pool of Siloam.”

So, he went and washed, and came back seeing.” –John 9:6-7

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2023/january/excitement-builds-in-city-of-david-for-pool-of-siloam-excavation

When Will Car Prices Drop?

Fortunately, 2023 is going to be the year that prices finally drop.

Money expert Clark Howard predicts the conditions will continue to improve gradually each month throughout 2023. BTW: Between 2021 and 2022, car prices reached an all-time high because of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://clark.com/cars/when-will-car-prices-go-down/

Zero to 60 in less than 3 seconds? The 2024 Chevy Corvette Hybrid E-Ray has a 655 Combined Horsepower and it’s fast…ZERO to 60 in 2.5-Seconds. Price tag,over $100,000. Oh well. https://www.forbes.com/wheels/news/2024-corvette-e-ray-hybrid-debut/.

January 22 is ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’

Support ‘life’ by participating in a Prayer Walk this Sunday afternoon.

The Prayer Walk – hosted by Salem Pregnancy – will take place between noon and 4pm around the local abortion clinic. Prayer guides will be available.

Registration is encouraged. www.spcclife.org

*Salem Pregnancy is located at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem.

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

‘March for Life’ happening in Washington, DC this Friday (Jan 20, 2023)

Pre-Rally worship with “We Are Messengers” (11am-noon Friday morning).

March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm. March for Life: 1pm – 4pm

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Watch live-stream: https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

Support life in our Communities through a local Pregnancy Care Center.

For a list of area PCC’s and pro-life resources, go to WBFJ.FM.

New this morning. NC Attorney General Josh Stein (D) has announced that he is making a run for governor. Current Governor Roy Cooper is not able to run for re-election because of term limits. www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-joins-other-states-banning-tiktok-on-state-devices/42478049

Sad news: Deadly accident this morning during a crash on Interstate 85 near Finch Farm Road near Trinity. The crash involved a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer around 6am. https://www.wxii12.com/article/1-dead-crash-interstate-85-trinity-randolph-county/42550840

College Hoops (men)

Winners on Tuesday evening: State, Carolina and Wake Forest

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program, Empowering the Future. This year, the cooperative will award $5,000 college scholarships to two outstanding students who are currently enrolled as seniors. Eligible students must either live in a residence that is served by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited.

Candidates who have demonstrated academic success and a commitment to community service will receive notable consideration.

Applications and supplemental documents, which include responses to two essay questions, must be received by no later than March 31, 2023.

For more information at www.energyunited.com

All seniors who attend the following schools are automatically eligible to apply:

South Davidson High

Central Davidson High

Ledford High

Davidson Community Early College

Davie County Early College

Davie County High