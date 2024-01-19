WHAT'S NEW
Home Election 2024: Primary Election in NC

Election 2024: Primary Election in NC

wbfj-verne
January 19, 2024

Election 2024:  Eligible / registered voters in North Carolina may request an absentee ballot for the 2024 primary election online starting Friday (Jan 19).

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. 

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info here  www.ncsbe.gov/

