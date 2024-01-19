Election 2024: Primary Election in NC
January 19, 2024
Election 2024: Eligible / registered voters in North Carolina may request an absentee ballot for the 2024 primary election online starting Friday (Jan 19).
Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024.
View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info here www.ncsbe.gov/
