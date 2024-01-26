Friday News for January 26, 2024

Above normal temperatures for the weekend. Keep your umbrella handy. Locally heavy rainfall is expected late Saturday into Saturday night.

Traffic Alert? First Lady Jill Biden will be in Winston-Salem today, making a planned visit to Forsyth Tech around noon. She is expected to land at Smith Reynolds Airport around 11:45am… https://journalnow.com/news/local/arrival-of-first-lady-jill-biden-delayed/

Ronnie’s Country Store is back open at a new location in the ROAR building on N. Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Check out their ‘new’ Saturday morning tradition – get a country-ham biscuit + coffee for $1 dollar!

*Ronnie’s will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/the-long-wait-is-over-ronnies-country-store-to-reopen-in-new-location-this-month

Getting (financially) ready for college. Guilford Technical Community College is hosting a FREE FAFSA (Faf-Suh) help session this Saturday (Jan 27) at the GTCC Jamestown campus from 9am to noon. There is no registration required.

Find out more about a new application this year for students needing financial assistance when attending a college or university. www.gtcc.edu/events

World Relief Triad Announces New Director

Kyle Herrington is the new Site Director of World Relief Triad.

Kyle holds an M.A. in Human Services from Liberty University and a B.S. in Recreation Management from Appalachian State University. A meet and greet with Kyle is planned for next Friday (FEB 2) from 9:30-10:30 am at the World Relief Triad High Point Office. RSVP here. www.worldrelief.org/triad

NOTE: World Relief is a global Christian humanitarian organization that brings sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest problems – disasters, extreme poverty, violence, oppression, and mass displacement.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Jan 26)

VFW Post (Advance) = 1 – 5:30pm

Elks Lodge #1155 (High Point) = 2:30 – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

IRS: Tax ‘filing’ season officially begins this Monday (Jan 29).

The IRS usually issues refunds within 21 days of accepting your electronic filed return.

The average refund last year…around $3,000 dollars, according to IRS filing statistics.

*April 15th is the filing deadline this year! www.irs.gov

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal. Question: Does Winston-Salem have any ordinances that address light pollution? There are neighbors who leave porch lights and bright yard lights on all night. Their lights are shining into bedrooms. What can be done?

Answer: No, Winston-Salem doesn’t have a lighting ordinance for residential lighting, though there are ordinances for businesses, said Amy Crum, an assistant planning director for the city. “The Unified Development Ordinances (UDO) does contain provisions regarding lighting, (but they) only apply to nonresidential property.”

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-my-neighbors-new-outdoor-lights-are-really-bright-does-winston-salem-have-an/article

Back to the basics? Elementary schools in California are now required to teach cursive in the classroom. It has not been a requirement since 2010…

Research shows that writing in cursive works in a part of your brain that is not active while typing or printing.

https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/california-writes-cursive-back-into-elementary-school-curriculum

All but two of the 51 Democrats in the U.S. Senate have signed on to support the Biden administration’s push for a Palestinian state as Israel fights wars and skirmishes on multiple fronts. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania are the only two Democrats who don’t support the amendment. BTW: The resolution is tied to an aid package for Israel.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/democrats-push-palestinian-state-israel-fights-war-survival-threats-3-sides

Salem Pregnancy Care Center: Have you heard about our community shopping program? Salem Pregnancy offers free baby clothes (Preemie- 2T), diapers, wipes, formula, and more. Any expecting or current parent can request items for their children, birth-2yrs old, for up to 2 children. In our community shopping program, pickup for emergency packs can be scheduled every 90 days.

*To learn more, text or call Salem Pregnancy at 336.760.3680.

You can also visit www.salempregnancy.org/shopping

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month.

Continue to pray for local Pregnancy Care Centers, supporting life in our community.

Check out a list of centers and how you can volunteer on our website, wbfj.fm.

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball (Saturday games)

UNC at Florida State (2pm)

Duke hosting Clemson (4pm)

NC State at Syracuse (7pm)

App State hosting JMU in Boone (6pm)

*The Deacs’ are off till this Wednesday (Jan 31) at PITT

NFL: Then there were four! Divisional championship games this Sunday…

AFC: Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens.

NFC: The Detroit Lions will battle the San Francisco 49ers.

*Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday, Feb 11.

www.cnn.com/2024/01/21/sport/kansas-city-chiefs-detroit-lions-conference-championship-advance/index.html?