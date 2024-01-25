Thursday News for January 25, 2024

Keep the umbrella handy through the weekend

What…Christmas day WAS a month ago??

It’s national CRNA week

Celebrating the more than 61,000 practicing CRNAs in the US.

BTW: CRNAs (or Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) practice in every setting anesthesia is delivered, including operating rooms, delivery rooms, dental offices as well as in the U.S. military. https://www.aana.com/about-us/about-crnas/

Update from the State Health Department virus dashboard …

Respiratory virus numbers continue a ‘downward trend’ for the third straight week!

The state continued to see a decrease in hospital and ER admissions for patients with the flu, RSV and COVID. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-flu-deaths-reach-176-as-respiratory-illness-cases-continue-downward-trend/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Jan 25)

The Summit Church in Oak Ridge = 1:30 – 6pm

Shoals Elementary in Pinnacle = 1 -5:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

More than two years after Ronnie’s Country Store closed on Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem, a ‘new’ Ronnie’s will open this Friday (Jan 26).

A noon ribbon-cutting is set for the new location in the ROAR building on N. Liberty Street. Expect a lot of the same popular items for sell including Frank Corriher country hams, bulk bins, offering such items as nuts and candy as well as fresh produce. Essentials such as milk and bread (for those living in nearby). And don’t forget fresh take-and-bake items, such as Moravian chicken pies.

Note: Ronnie’s will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New tradition: Every Saturday morning get a country-ham biscuit + coffee for $1 dollar!

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/the-long-wait-is-over-ronnies-country-store-to-reopen-in-new-location-this-month

Salem Pregnancy Care Center: Have you heard about our community shopping program? Salem Pregnancy offers free baby clothes (Preemie- 2T), diapers, wipes, formula, and more. Any expecting or current parent can request items for their children, birth-2yrs old, for up to 2 children. In our community shopping program, pickup for emergency packs can be scheduled every 90 days.

*To learn more, text or call Salem Pregnancy at 336.760.3680.

You can also visit www.salempregnancy.org/shopping

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

The ‘Big Mac’ is getting even bigger.

Beginning this week, McDonald’s is bringing back the Double Big Mac, which has four beef patties instead of the usual two, for a limited time.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/food-near-me-mcdonalds-double-big-mac/article

*Speaking of the Golden Arches, 84-year-old Dot Sharp has been serving food to folks in a Pennsylvania community since 1979. Miss Dot is retiring after 4 decades. Her final customer…her own granddaughter!!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/gibsonia-mcdonalds-dot-sharp/46383265?

Sports betting can officially begin on March 11, according to the NC State Lottery Commission. North Carolina will become the 30th state, along with the District of Columbia, to offer mobile sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association.

https://myfox8.com/news/business/north-carolina-sports-betting-to-start-just-before-march-madness-lottery-commission-decides/

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

Last Night: NC State falling to Virginia (59-53)

UNC at Florida State this Saturday (2pm)

*The Deacs’ have some time off. Their next game – Wednesday (Jan 31) at PITT

ACC releasing its college football schedule for the Fall

Wake Forest will have 7 home games (4 in a row). The Demon Deacons will open their schedule on a Thursday night (August 29) against N.C. A&T !!

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/football/wake-forest-will-have-seven-home-games-this-football-season/

NFL news: Just weeks after he led the University of Michigan to a national football championship, coach Jim Harbaugh is headed back to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers.

*Last week while joining the March for Life (pro-life) event in Washington DC, Jim Harbaugh revealed that 70 of his college players had been baptized over the past season. “There’s a spiritual mission to our team,” Harbaugh said. “I’m inspired by them…[it’s] inspirational. The young players on our team are incredible examples.” Several of the players are outspoken born-again Christians who aren’t afraid to talk about their faith in Christ.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/michigan-head-coach-jim-harbaugh-reveals-mini-revival-70-players-baptized-last

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month.

Continue to pray for local Pregnancy Care Centers, supporting life in our community.

Check out a list of centers and how you can volunteer on our website, wbfj.fm.