Forsyth CARES

wbfj-verne
January 10, 2023

Forsyth Community Assistance Registry for Emergency Services or Forsyth CARES

Residents in Forsyth County can voluntarily provide ‘vital personal information’ on a new data base to help assist first responders during crisis calls.

*Cognitive conditions, visual or hearing impairment, health conditions, medications, and emergency contacts are just some of the vital information that you can provide that will help EMS, Law Enforcement, and Fire personnel respond to your situation. All information is confidential and will only be used by emergency dispatchers and first responders.”

Online Registry   https://www.forsyth.cc/forsythcares/

Survey: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/20397e65ea234344aebec977d86edb3c

Thanks to Ed McNeal (Forsyth County Communications Director) and Dave Mundy (Detective with the Kernersville Police Dept) sharing more about Forsyth CARES on the WBFJ Morning Show.

