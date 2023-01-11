Wednesday News: Jan 11, 2023

Wednesday News: January 11, 2023

Today is ‘Wear BLUE Day’ bringing awareness to Human Trafficking!

You can post your pics on social media… #WearBlueDay

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month

*Learn more about the ‘Blue Campaign’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/share-resources

For the new year, Costco is shutting down its online photo center and transitioning members who use the service over to Shutterfly. Costco closed its ‘in-person’ photo centers two years ago, cited a big decline in demand for printing photos as the reason.

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/warehouse-clubs/costco-photo-center-going-to-shutterfly/

Sad News: Lynette Hardaway, better known as Diamond from the conservative (tell it like it is) duo “Diamond and Silk”, passed away Monday night. She was 51. A tweet from the duo’s official Twitter account indicated Hardaway was facing a serious health struggle. https://www.givesendgo.com/DiamondandSilk

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2023/january/lynette-hardaway-of-diamond-and-silk-duo-dies-a-true-angel-and-warrior-patriot-for-freedom

Oscar Mayer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!

The company is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles -think a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors. Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees. The one-year position would offer a competitive salary, apparel, travel and more. Each driver selected will visit over 20 states, travel more than 200,000 miles, serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at over 200 events per year, and document their journeys on social media.

If interested, apply online any time before Jan. 31.

Carl Mayer created the first Wienermobile in 1936.

https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2023/01/08/oscar-mayer-now-hiring-2023-wienermobile-drivers/

Christian Author Karen Kingsbury Launches Film Company.

The “queen of Christian fiction” is getting behind the camera to bring to life her novel, Someone Like You. It’s a love story with redemptive themes of reconciliation, sacrifice, and beauty from tragedy. She and her husband have invested more than $2 million into Someone Like You and have plans to put $1 million more towards advertising and publicity.

BTW: The New York Times Bestselling author and writer of more than 70 titles has had films produced by the Hallmark Channel, films released on the streaming service Pure Flix, and several other novel-to-film adaptations at film festivals.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/january/christian-author-karen-kingsbury-launches-film-company-to-tell-redemptive-tale-gods-parting-the-water

You could have ‘cash’ waiting on you to claim?

Checking your name to see if you have money is free and getting your ‘unclaimed cash’ is free. It’s all on NCcash.com. All other states have their own version of unclaimed cash. To find the free and state-run sites you can check MissingMoney.com.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/look-who-got-their-money-nccashcom-lets-you-search-get-unclaimed-cash-for-free-nc-north-carolina-state-treasurer-dale-folwell-in-mail-search/

How much water should we consume daily?

91 ounces for women. 125 ounces for men! Source: National Academy of Medicine

(This recommendation includes all fluids and water-rich foods)

Consuming ‘adequate’ water is important for our bodies like regulating temperature and maintaining skin health. Proper hydration ‘significantly lowers the risk’ of developing chronic diseases and accelerated aging, according to a study recently published in the journal eBioMedicine. Important ‘goal’ for the New Year…Stay Hydrated!

https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/02/health/hydration-disease-aging-death-risk-study-wellness/index.html

Breaking news this morning.

Update: The FAA has resumed domestic flights in the US as of 9am. Just after 7am, the FAA halted ALL US departure flights. FAA system outage caused flight disruptions across the US. https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/faa-computer-outage-flights-grounded/index.html

After Southwest Airlines experienced a meltdown that scuttled holiday travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers, federal officials now say they’re acting on “thousands” of complaints from Southwest customers – including complaints that the airline is not making good on its pledge to issue refunds. The Department of Transportation is now demanding the airline “provide substantive responses” to each within 60 days.