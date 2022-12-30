Friday (12/30) News

With the New Year comes a batch of New Laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts. For tax year 2022, the North Carolina individual income tax rate was 4.99 percent. In 2023, that will drop to 4.75 percent. It won’t be the last drop in income tax rates. By 2026, the individual income tax rate is scheduled to drop to 3.99 percent. Gas could cost you more in 2023. NC’s fuel tax is scheduled to increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. For a look at other news laws click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/news/new-north-carolina-laws-in-effect-jan-1-recap-of-2022s-new-laws/

It’s beginning to look a lot like CLEARANCE! After-Christmas Clearance Sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and better until everything’s gone. Each store has a different after-Christmas clearance schedule, so it helps to know what you’re getting into ahead of time. Thanks to “The Krazy Coupon Lady”, you can click on the link to this story at our News Blog, WBFJ.FM and find the current (as of 12/29) Christmas clearance schedules for your favorite stores!

https://myfox8.com/news/your-guide-to-the-best-after-christmas-clearance-sales/

Mount Olive’s New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop has been canceled, organizers announced Thursday. Officials said in a statement the cancellation was because of the weather, and they had been watching the forecasts closely. Even though the live Pickle Drop will not be happening, the Mt. Olive Pickle Company said it plans to have a “compilation of previous New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop events” on its website from 6-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. You can watch it at – mtolivepickles.com.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/mount-olive-nye-pickle-drop-canceled-due-to-weather-officials-say/

First Day Hikes will return to all of North Carolina’s state parks on Sunday. Part of a nationwide movement to get people active and in nature on the first day of each year, First Day Hikes in the state park system were canceled on Jan. 1st, 2021, and were greatly reduced on Jan. 1st, 2022, because of the pandemic. On Sunday, all of the parks will have some sort of hike, according to Katie Hall, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. First Day Hikes started in Massachusetts in 1992 and slowly spread throughout the country.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/first-day-hikes-get-people-started-on-the-right-foot/article_cb59ea76-86c7-11ed-b68d-c7443ab6d4da.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

https://myfox8.com/sports/pele-brazils-legendary-soccer-player-dead-at-82/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny… High 60

Tonight: Chance of Rain, Patchy Fog… Low 47

Saturday (New Year’s Eve): Showers, Patchy Fog … High 57

Sunday (New Year’s Day): Mostly Sunny … High 63