WBFJ Local Flavors A-Z 2022
December 29, 2022
Recapping the past year with some of the best musical talent in the Piedmont Triad & across North Carolina!!
Listen here…
https://wbfjfm-my.sharepoint.com/:u:/g/personal/production_wbfj_org/ERCJROG5LqJKsAAo7jHudAYB27lExBtc9-TD_veBnGp8Mg
Previous Post « Thursday News
Next Post Community Happenings »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.