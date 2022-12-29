Thursday News

The Triad’s three major health-care systems are being challenged in maintaining an adequate supply of certain antibiotics and pain-relief medicines for children. Exasperating the local situation is a national shortage of certain children’s over-the-counter pain relievers, such as Children’s Tylenol, as well as a production issue with the liquid form of amoxicillin that is the preferred version for children. “Due to this increase, some companies have opted for product limits to help ensure access for those in need, as well as to help prevent supply issues.”

Johnson said that hospitals are prepared to turn to other antibiotic and pain relief options as needed, though some options can have concerns about allergic reactions.

The Southwest Airlines mess left a sea of luggage at airports all around the nation, creating a stressful scene. For many travelers, anytime they lose their luggage, they are at the airline’s mercy to find it. A solution to work around the airline could be an Apple Air Tag. You put the quarter-sized device in your luggage. The Air Tag is linked to your phone. Every couple of minutes, the Air Tag sends a location to your phone. The tracking gives you a time stamp on it as well as the picture location.

A Greensboro woman is a great example of “if you put your mind toward something, you can achieve it.” Sarah Bishop has accomplished a lot in 19 years, including starting college at the age of 15. She’s now a college graduate, certified EMT and has a new goal set for herself all before she turns 21. Bishop has never let anyone derail what she wanted to go after. “I was like ‘I can do it,’” she said. “I’m not going to let you tell me that I can’t. I can do anything that I want to do, and that’s exactly what I did.” Sarah’s next goal is to get into PA school. She’ll work for Guilford County EMS as she tries to achieve that.

Gift cards are a popular holiday gift option since they let you choose what you want for the holidays. Perhaps YOU received one or more this year, and yet like a lot of people you still don't know what you want to buy with your gift card(s). Shopping holiday deals is an excellent way to make the most of your free money, and numerous deals are worth checking out this year.

