Friday News for February 16, 2024

Today is national Caregivers awareness day

“You don’t have to go through your (caregiving) journey alone” Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE local support group (both men and women) caring for a loved one with any of the dementias, including Alzheimer’s.

www.caregiverswellbeing.org/ Contact Dr Ann Hiatt at (336) 480-6693

Dr. Gary Chapman (author Five Love Languages) reflects on the lessons God has taught him throughout his life — through his parents, his wife, and his children.

www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/the-impact-of-a-life-well-lived/

Prayer app Hallow made history this week – becoming the first religious app to reach the #1 spot on Apple’s App Store (the free app version).

Maybe you saw the Hallow commercial during last Sunday’s Super Bowl.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/religion/hallow-prayer-app-climbs-no-1-free-app-apple/

Election 2024. In-person early voting has begun in North Carolina.

During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. Curbside voting is available for voters who are NOT able to go inside.

*Don’t Forget Your Photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A link to Early Voting Sites in your county on the News Blog.

BTW: Primary Election day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Feb 16)

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church in Wallburg = 1:30 – 6pm

Davie High School in Mocksville = 9am – 2pm

Southwest Guilford High School (High Point) = 9:30am – 3pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Law enforcement officials across the Triad are concerned about the high number of deadly vehicle crashes recently. According to the NC Highway Patrol stressing that the main cause for these crashes = distracted driving.

NOTE: the #1 distraction while driving = Texting https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving

All eight episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 are being shown in theaters throughout the month of February. Episodes 4 through 6 in theaters now through February 28…

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

You don’t even need a library card to check out one of these…

Adele Puccio (POO-CHEE-O), the director of Maurice Pine Free Public Library in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is ’loaning’ out her vintage collection of wedding gowns – for FREE.

According to BRIDES.com, Adele owns 20 vintage dresses that are available for any bride AND the brides-to-be are allowed to alter any of her vintage wedding gowns to better suit their style and body type. *Just bring them back when you are done!

*Would you consider ‘borrowing’ or renting your wedding gown?

https://www.nj.com/bergen/2024/02/need-a-wedding-dress-nj-library-loans-stunning-vintage-gowns-for-free.html

College baseball begins. Wake Forest at home (Couch Ballpark) to start their season…

Friday (Feb 16) the Deacs face Fordham at 4pm

Saturday (Feb 17) the Deacs vs Illinois at noon.

Sunday (Feb 18) the Deacs vs Akron at 1pm

*BTW: Wake Forest baseball head coach Tom Walter is just 2 victories away from reaching the 850-win mark.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/baseball/no-1-wake-forest-opens-baseball-season-with-weekend-games/article

“This is only a Test” The FCC has advanced a proposal ‘designed to bring multilingual emergency alerts to radio and television’. The proposal would create an ‘alert reservoir’ that radio stations could tap into during a disaster situation to deliver EAS alerts in 14 languages. A similar text-based option would offer the alerts that crawl across TV screens to become available in other languages – as well as for the deaf community through American Sign Language. https://www.insideradio.com/free/fcc-advances-multilingual-alert-proposal-we-can-save-more-lives-says-chair-jessica-rosenworcel/article

Students and cell phones. The access that some students have to their cell phones during school hours may change in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that the school board will ‘review’ and possible revise its current policy…for a vote in May. Any change would likely go into effect this Fall (2024-25 school year). https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-will-consider-possible-changes-to-cell-phone-policy/article

The average home price in North Carolina = $315,000. Source: Zillow

College Hoops – Men’s basketball: App State over Marshall in Boone last night (73 – 58)