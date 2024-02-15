Thursday News for February 15, 2024

Election 2024. In-person early voting has begun in North Carolina. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. Curbside voting is available for voters who are NOT able to go inside. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID.

A link to Early Voting Sites in your county https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Primary Election day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

TODAY Thursday (Feb 15)

Jerry Long YMCA (Peace Haven Road, Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Bermuda Run Country Club = 10am – 2pm

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Guilford College UMC in Greensboro = 1:30pm -6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Is your power bill HIGHER than normal? North Carolina’s Attorney General’s office is hoping to ‘block’ Duke Energy’s latest 15% rate increase approved by North Carolina’s Utilities Commission. An appeal has been made to the North Carolina Supreme Court

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/duke-energy-rate-hike-north-carolina-attorney-general-appeals

Update: Covid-19 is still circulating at high levels across the US.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 are up across our state.BTW: The CDC is expected to shift its Covid-19 isolation guidance this spring away from the 5 day isolation period to being fever-free for 24 hours with mild or improving symptoms. The updated guidance would bring Covid-19 in line with guidance for other respiratory viruses, such as the flu. www.cnn.com/2024/02/13/health/covid-isolation-change-cdc/index.html?

Praying for Kansas City. Update: Police sharing that a ‘dispute between several people broke out into gunfire Wednesday afternoon at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.’ Two of the three suspects are juveniles, and several firearms have been recovered. *Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire. There was one fatality.

*The shooting outside Union Station (in downtown Kansas City) happened despite more than 800 police officers covering the event.

The incident was marked as the 48th ‘mass shooting’ in the US (so far) this year.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/gun-violence/kansas-city-parade-super-bowl-shooting-update/

As Christians, we do not live in fear.

We trust in the One who gives life and ultimate protection…

The LORD will lead you. He himself is with you.

He will not fail you or leave you. Deuteronomy 31:8 ERV

All eight episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 are being released in theaters throughout the month of February.

Episodes 4 through 6 start TODAY (FEB 15) in Theaters…

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Ways to watch the previous three Seasons of the Chosen for FREE on the NEWS BLOG.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

TONIGHT (Feb 15) App State hosting Marshall in Boone. (6:30pm)

Grand opening for Kaleideum’s new 5-story building in downtown Winston-Salem is set for this Saturday (Feb 17) from 10-5pm.

The reimagined new new 70,000-square-foot space for Kaleideum (on west 3rd street) is the result of nine years of planning, following a merger between the former SciWorks Museum and The Children’s Museum. Details at https://kaleideum.org/

Survey: Are you losing the battle over the TV remote control, out of love?

The ‘average American in a relationship’ will spend several hundred hours a year watching something on TV – they don’t particularly like – out of love for their partner. Two in three (65%) think their willingness to sit through a show or movie, they despise, is a sign of true love. Source: One poll survey www.studyfinds.org/americans-watch-tv-they-hate-avoid-argument/

Federal TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions being offered at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro this week.

The cost of a PreCheck membership is $78, which is valid for five years.

The PreCheck program “enables air travelers a faster and easier airport screening experience.” The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m. thru Friday (Feb 16). Screenings will be held at the arrivals level on the American side in the Winston-Salem room. Appointments www.IdentoGO.com/tsa-precheck,

An online pre-enrollment application is required at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/pti-sets-tsa-precheck-enrollment-sessions-for-feb-12-16/article

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog!

Registration now open for NCHE Thrive!

Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/