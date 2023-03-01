‘From Hot Mess to God’s Best’ with Leslie Speas

Local author Leslie Speas is a self-proclaimed “Hot Mess”.

Her latest book is ‘From Hot Mess to God’s Best: Decluttering Your Mess to Be Your Best’

Leslie shares with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show)some personal stories, Biblical truth and humor to explore twelve of the most common strongholds (mindsets or attitudes) that ‘clutter our minds’ and keep us from God’s best for our lives (and how to overcome these strongholds)

Leslie explains how to declutter your mind from negative ‘strongholds’ as well as tips to overcoming negative strongholds.

lesliespeas.com/about-my-book/

The 12 of the most common strongholds (mindsets or attitudes) that clutter our minds and keep us from God’s best for our lives

include comparison, control, guilt, people-pleasing, fear, pride, rejection, anger, disappointment. lesliespeas.com

H – Helping

O – Others

T – To

M – Make

E – Every

S – Stronghold

S – Scarce

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 05, 2023)