Wednesday Word

The Master puzzle maker

I’m a lover of documentaries. I stumbled across this gem recently.

A short video where a BBC host ‘scientifically’ explains how our faces fit together like a puzzle.

Using extraordinary fast action CGI, the three main sections of our ‘face puzzle’ come together at the point just under our nose and above the top lip called the ‘philtrum’. Those two tiny lines on our faces. This process happens in the mother’s womb between two and three months. It’s really quite amazing.

In Psalm 139:13-14, the scriptures share this truth of baby development in the womb.

‘For you created my inmost being;

you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

your works are wonderful”

In Strong’s Concordance the phrase ‘You knit me together’ תְּ֝סֻכֵּ֗נִי (tə·suk·kê·nî) in the original suggests to entwine, screen, to fence in, cover over, protect. An extraordinary human design, formed together – fitting the pieces of our physical puzzle together- by the Master designer. Let’s celebrate life, in all of its stages.

Let us also reach out to those in a crisis pregnancy situation with love, mercy and grace that only comes from our Father in heaven.

-Verne

