‘March For Life’ in DC (Jan 20) Live-stream

wbfj-verne
January 19, 2023

‘March for Life’ happening in Washington, DC on Friday (Jan 20, 2023). Pre-Rally worship with “We Are Messengers” (11am-noon). March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm.   March for Life: 1pm – 4pm.  https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Watch live-stream:  https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

Support life in our Communities through a local Pregnancy Care Center. For a list of area PCC’s and pro-life resources, go to www.wbfj.fm

 

