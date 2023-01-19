‘March For Life’ in DC (Jan 20) Live-stream

‘March for Life’ happening in Washington, DC on Friday (Jan 20, 2023). Pre-Rally worship with “We Are Messengers” (11am-noon). March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm. March for Life: 1pm – 4pm. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Watch live-stream: https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

Support life in our Communities through a local Pregnancy Care Center. For a list of area PCC’s and pro-life resources, go to www.wbfj.fm