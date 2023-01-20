Friday News: Jan 20, 2023

Today is National DJ Day A DJ (or disc jockey) is a person who plays recorded music for an audience. 😊

Making a stand for Life: 50th annual ‘March for Life’ in Washington, DC

Pre-Rally worship with “We Are Messengers” (11am-noon).

March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm. March for Life: 1pm – 4pm

Thousands of pro-lifers have gathered in Washington, DC today for the first March for Life since the reversal of the Roe vs. Wade abortion decision last summer.

Note: This year’s ‘march’ ended at the US Capitol (rather than the Supreme Court), signaling a shift in the battle for the unborn. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/january/50-years-later-first-march-for-life-in-post-roe-america-to-take-different-route-in-d-c

Support life in our Communities through a local Pregnancy Care Center.

For a list of area PCC’s and pro-life resources, go to WBFJ.FM.

Update: ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’ is moving! Here’s how you can help…

Pray! God is leading us to the Kernersville area (because there are currently no pro-life ministries there). We do not have our new location yet, but we’re trusting that God has the perfect place! We also know He is always right on time!

*We need moving materials! Boxes, tape, bubble wrap, etc…

*We need help moving! If you are local and available on February 25th, we could

use help moving all of our stuff!

Connect Not Forgotten at info@theyarenotforgottem.com

*Not Forgotten Ministries reaches those suffering from post-abortive

stress and pain find healing through Jesus.

T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers.

Good News? T-Mobile said the exposed data did not include bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other IDs or passwords. The unidentified intruder DID obtain data, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

The breach occurred in late November and was discovered Jan. 5.

Seems like ‘everything’ costs more at the grocery store. What’s next?

Well, it seems that orange juice prices have skyrocketed. Florida orange growers have had a tough year: a heavy hurricane season, an early freeze, a fast-spreading ‘plant’ disease. Retail prices recently hit a record $6.27 a gallon (for reconstituted juice) and $10 a gallon for squeezed (not from concentrate), according to a Wall Street Journal report.

NOTE: Florida produces 90% of the orange juice industry in the US. For the first time, the Sunshine State will produce fewer oranges than California since World War II

January 22 is ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’

Support ‘life’ by participating in a Prayer Walk this Sunday afternoon.

The Prayer Walk – hosted by Salem Pregnancy – will take place between noon and 4pm around the local abortion clinic. Prayer guides will be available.

*Salem Pregnancy is located at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem.

The City of Winston-Salem expects to name a new police chief by the end of the month. There are currently four finalists for the job.

New this morning. House fire overnight on Reid Street near I-40 and Thomasville Road

in Winston-Salem displacing 8 people. Firefighters say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Pro Life: Celebrating LIFE!!!!!

“The Spirit of God has made me,

and the breath of the Almighty gives me life.”

Job 33:4

“Your hands made me and formed me.”

Psalm 119:73a

“For you formed my inward parts;

you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.

Psalm 139:13-16

“When Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary,

the baby leaped in her womb.

[And she exclaimed], ‘when the sound of your greeting reached my ears,

the baby in my womb leaped for joy.’”

Luke 1:41, 44

“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Speak up for the rights of all those who are poor.”

Proverbs 31:8