Thursday News: January 19, 2023

Deadly shooting at Burke Street Pub last night in Winston-Salem. Update: Police have arrested 74-year-old William Preston Drake of Winston-Salem and charged with fatally shooting 30-year-old Kane Jacob Bowen, and wounding a 22-year-old Makenzie Dalton inside Burke Street Pub early Thursday morning.

*Winston-Salem police said that William Drake was standing on the street when he fired a gun into Burke Street Pub, striking Bowen and Dalton. Bowen and Dalton were not the intended targets, police said. Drake was trying to shoot at another person in the bar with whom he had an ongoing dispute with, Winston-Salem police said. *There have been seven shootings between Friday and Monday in Winston-Salem, with many of the victim’s juveniles. https://journalnow.com/news/local/74-year-old-man-arrested-in-fatal-shooting-at-burke-street-pub-in-winston-salem/article

Local, state and Federal law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that damaged an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville early Tuesday morning. *This is the 3rd known ‘power substation shooting’ in the state since early December. An incident that damaged a Duke Power substation in Moore County back in early December left more than 40,000 people without power.

‘AmazonSmile’ is going away? Amazon is ending its charity donation program AmazonSmile by February 20th. The move to end AmazonSmile comes after a series of other cost-cutting measures. The program, which has been in operation since 2013, has donated over $400 million to U.S. charities. BTW: The average donation per charity was $230 in the US.

FRIDAY: ‘March for Life’ happening in Washington, DC Pre-Rally worship with “We Are Messengers” (11am-noon). March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm. March for Life: 1pm – 4pm. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/Watch live-stream: https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

Support life in our Communities through a local Pregnancy Care Center. For a list of area PCC’s and pro-life resources, go to WBFJ.FM.

January 22 is ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’. Support ‘life’ by participating in a Prayer Walk this Sunday afternoon. The Prayer Walk – hosted by Salem Pregnancy – will take place between noon and 4pm around the local abortion clinic. Prayer guides will be available. Registration is encouraged. www.spcclife.org *Salem Pregnancy is located at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Headline of the Morning “Area farmers scramble to keep up with (egg) demand, following high grocery store prices”

Traffic Update: The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open THIS Monday (Jan 23)…weather permitting. The final leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop stretches from North Elm Street to Hwy 29. NC DOT www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-urban-loop-to-open-jan-23-nc/

NC Attorney General Josh Stein (D) has announced that he will run for governor. On the GOP side: Lt Governor Mark Robinson has hinted a run. State Treasurer Dale Folwell of Winston-Salem is a considering a run. *Current Governor Roy Cooper is not able to run for re-election because of term limits. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/democrat-josh-stein-is-running-for-north-carolina-governor-but-who-else-may-be-on-the-ballot-we-have-names/