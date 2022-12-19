Monday News

5 ‘sleeps’ before Christmas. 12 days left in 2022.

WINTER begins Wednesday (Dec 21), the shortest day (and longest night of the year).

Bitter COLD will settle into the Triad this coming weekend!

*Continue to monitor the latest weather updates – including ‘watches and warnings’ –

from the National Weather Service.

Celebrating the season of Advent.

Yesterday (Dec 18), we lit the 4th candle of Advent = ‘Peace’.

Luke 2:6-20 – The birth of Jesus. The angels appear to the Shepherds.

“And an angel of the Lord appeared to (the shepherds) them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear. And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying,

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased”

Luke 2:9-14 ESV

NOTE: The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning ‘coming’. Remembering the birth of Jesus and anticipating the eventual second coming of Christ for his church. Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent and beyond.

www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

The Jewish festival of ‘Hanukkah’ began at sundown on Sunday (Dec 18).

The 8-day ‘festival of LIGHTS’ is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional oil-rich foods, games and gifts. Hanukkah celebrates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C.

The original Feast of Dedication (where Hanukkah was birthed) involved a miracle. When the Jews re-entered the temple, they could only find one small, sealed jug of olive oil that had not been contaminated. They used this small amount of oil to light the menorah in the temple, and though the oil was only enough to last one day, it miraculously lasted eight days—until more oil was made ready. Hence the 8 day celebration. https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/hanukkah

The Bible mentions the Feast of Dedication by name in the Gospel of John.

“Then came the Festival of Dedication at Jerusalem. It was winter, and Jesus was in the temple courts…” (reference John 10:24–39).

This is the scene in which Jesus claims oneness with the Father, for which the unbelieving Jews try to apprehend and stone Him

NOTE: When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12

https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/spiritual-life/hanukkah-bringing-more-light-into-the-world-11560076.html

BTW: Is it Hanukkah or Chanukah? The answer is that both are considered correct, though Hanukkah is the most widely used spelling, while Chanukah is more traditional.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help one local scout group.

Samuel Nifong (Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 328) is asking for the Midway community’s help in finding their ‘stolen’ scout trailer that was noticed missing last Thursday. Their enclosed trailer is normally parked at Midway United Methodist church.

Details and ways to help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/replace-the-stolen-stolen-scout-trailer

Important ‘shipping deadline dates’ if you want it there before Christmas…

TODAY (Dec 19) = Priority Mail (US Postal Service)

https://www.axios.com/2022/12/13/holiday-shipping-deadlines-2022

Should I stay or should I go? Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked ‘users’ of the platform if he should step down. More than half of 17 million users who responded to that online poll over the weekend voted yes. https://myfox8.com/news/musk-polls-twitter-users-asking-if-he-should-step-down-majority-says-yes/

Perhaps no flower represents the winter holidays like the Poinsettia.

Tips: Poinsettias are tropical plants, so they need lots of sunlight. No drafts…

Make sure to water your poinsettia whenever the surface of the soil feels dry. Give the plant a good watering, but don’t flood or soak it

https://www.hgtv.com/outdoors/flowers-and-plants/poinsettia-care-through-winter-and-beyond

GOOD NEWS: gas prices continue to fall…

NC average for regular unleaded is $2.94 a gallon (source= AAA).

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Winter Weather Preparedness

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm

Traffic Update

Good News: To ease holiday travel, NC DOT will suspend construction activities on most major roads (where possible), from this Friday (Dec 23) next Tuesday (Dec 27), and again from December 31 (Sat) through January 2 (Mon), 2023.

Alert: The work zone on I-40 between Asheville and the Tennessee line – these lane closures must remain in place through the holidays.

Expect major delays during heavy holiday travel times.

Info about this work zone, including alternate routes on the News Blog

https://www.ncdot.gov/TIMS/WZ%20Delay.pdf