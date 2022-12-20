Tuesday News

4 ‘sleeps’ before Christmas. 11 days left in 2022.

Today is the final day of Fall

WINTER begins Wednesday (Dec 21), the shortest day (and longest night of the year).

Bitter COLD will settle into the Triad this coming Christmas weekend!

*Continue to monitor the latest weather updates – including ‘watches and warnings’ –

from the National Weather Service on WBFJ.

“The word ‘carol’ probably comes from the old French word ‘carole’, which – from around the mid-1100s – meant a popular circle dance accompanied by singing.”

By the late Middle Ages, the singing of carols had become more associated with Christmas and the nativity. https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/38228948.

GOOD NEWS

AAA showing that gas prices (regular unleaded) are still below $3 dollars a gallon!

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

New this morning. Major retailers including CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of children’s pain-relief medicine amid rising cases of RSV, flu, and Covid-19. CVS Health has placed a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online. Walgreens is limiting customers online to six purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever-reducing products. That limit doesn’t apply in stores. Experts suggest to opt for generic versions of brand-name products are “perfectly safe and often a much more affordable option’.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/ap-childrens-medicine-shortage-hits-as-flu-season-picks-up/

Travel woos. A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers. As of 6am this morning, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to FlightAware.

\https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/flight-cancellations-snow/

Winter Weather Preparedness

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm

College Hoops

Wake Forest hosting Duke at the Joel tonight.

*Tip off at 6:30pm

College Bowl games (of interest)

(Tue) Liberty vs Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. (Kick off tonight at 7:30pm)

(FRI) Wake Forest vs Missouri (6:30pm)

Praise you in the storms of life…

Alex Kendrick, award-winning Christian actor, producer, and director of such films as Overcomer, War Room and Courageous) recently revealed he has successfully overcome two separate health battles this year. Alex had a mild stroke in March and recently had surgery to remove melanoma skin cancer off the top of his head. ‘I want to encourage believers to worship God no matter what circumstances life may bring…’

www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/alex-kendrick-remains-grateful-after-stroke-cancer-battle-god-is-good-no-matter-what.html

NOTE: The Kendrick brothers latest film ‘Lifemark’ is now available on DVD and other home video platforms. LIFEMARK is based on an inspiring true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation and love.

Also, Walmart is selling a DVD package that includes the first seven movies from the Kendrick brothers. Stocking stuffer!!!!!!!!! https://www.walmart.com/ip/Courageous-Facing-the-Giants-Fireproof-Flywheel-Overcomer-Show-Me-the-Father-War-Room-Multi-Feature-DVD-Digital/1126213605

Look up (weather permitting). The Ursid meteor shower is happening through Dec 24, with the best viewing time right before dawn in the northern to northeastern sky. Peak will be this week (actually on Thursday, Dec 22).

If you want to try watching: Choose a location away from bright, city lights during the early morning hours before sunrise. Dress warmly!

https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/ursid-meteor-shower-active-around-winter-solstice/

The White House is re-starting it’s ‘free covid tests’ program.

You can order four rapid Covid tests per household through covidtests.gov.

Note: COVID-19 cases have been increasing in parts of the US since Thanksgiving.

https://www.covid.gov/tests

Traffic Update

Good News: To ease holiday travel, NC DOT will suspend construction activities on most major roads (where possible), from this Friday (Dec 23) next Tuesday (Dec 27), and again from December 31 (Sat) through January 2 (Mon), 2023.

Alert: The work zone on I-40 between Asheville and the Tennessee line – these lane closures must remain in place through the holidays.

Expect major delays during heavy holiday travel times.

Info about this work zone, including alternate routes on the News Blog

https://www.ncdot.gov/TIMS/WZ%20Delay.pdf