Monday News: Feb 27, 2023

Above normal temperatures this week!

Spring is in the air. ‘Tree pollen levels’ remain HIGH for today (Monday)

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

At the Box Office…

‘Jesus Revolution’ (the movie) #3 during its first weekend in theaters.

‘Jesus Revolution’ is the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/february/as-jesus-revolution-hits-theaters-producer-tells-of-miracle-after-miracle

ASK SAM: Why is Forsyth Medical Center illuminated in red?

“Forsyth Medical Center is illuminated in red (through the month of February) for Heart (health) Month,” explains Ellen Richardson, media relations specialist for Novant Health.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-why-is-the-star-at-forsyth-medical-center-red/article

February is American Heart Month

Fact: Heart disease and stroke can affect everyone, at different ages!

*Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80%. Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross.

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Update: Winter storms are still affecting parts of the US.

Overnight, tornadoes were reported in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, with thousands of people losing power. In California: Snow hit even the lower elevations over the weekend while piling multiple feet in the mountains of Southern California. That same weather system will bring snow to New England through Tuesday.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2023/02/27/tornado-warning-wind-oklahoma-kansas/

College Hoops: WSSU winning the CIAA Tournament over the weekend.

The Rams are your CIAA Champs with a 62-57 win over Lincoln.

‘Community gathering space’

Work has begun on a visitors center to be built on the grounds of the historic Körner’s Folly house in Kernersville. The new facility will be constructed near the home on South Main Street by artist and designer Jule Gilmer Körner in 1880.

The visitors center will be named for longtime Körner’s Folly Foundation supporters John and Bobbie Wolfe, who were among those who stepped in to save the historic building in the 1970s. Construction should be completed within 10 months.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/construction-commences-on-k-rner-s-folly-visitors-center-in-kernersville/article_066228be-b615-11ed-b405-1333708189c6.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Deadly shooting at a pub in downtown Winston-Salem

Police investigation continues after a man was fatally shot around 2am this morning at Gatsby’s Pub, just a few doors away from Burke Street Pub, where a man was shot to death last month. https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/reports-man-shot-to-death-on-burke-street-road-closed-after-early-morning-shooting/

High Jumper? Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis setting a new pole-vaulting world record over the weekend. The 23-year-old cleared 20.4 feet! CNN

*FYI: The height of a Giraffe is about 19 feet. 😊

Will millions of student loans be forgiven?

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this week (Tue) regarding President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled depending on the outcome of the hearing. Typically, the justices release their rulings by the end of the current term, around late June or early July. The ruling will also determine when payments on federal student loans will resume after a pandemic-related pause that has been in place for nearly three years.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/27/politics/student-loan-forgiveness-biden-supreme-court/index.html

The Ohio train crash continues to raise questions and cause controversy.

Toxic waste from the derailment on Feb. 3 in East Palestine is growing, and officials are struggling to find safe places to dispose of it. An independent analysis of EPA data released Friday found levels of nine air pollutants around the area that could be concerning if they continue. Officials have said the air is safe. CNN