Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month (contest)
February 27, 2023
March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month
Encourage your pastor, and your pastor’s wife through Energize Ministries.
Show some ‘encouragement’ to you pastor’s wife. During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks. Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.
One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com
