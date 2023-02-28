Tuesday News: Feb 28, 2023

Above normal temperatures for your final day of February

Today is National Pancake Day

IHOP is offering a FREE short stack of buttermilk pancakes available to dine-in customers only between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants.

https://www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day

Spring is in the air.

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the MODERATE range for Tuesday.

www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Hiring Event at all Harris Teeter locations TODAY (Feb 28) from 11am til 7pm.

New hires needed for all departments (full-time and part-time employment).

http://www.harristeeter.jobs

Gameday staff needed! Winston-Salem Dash Job Fair

…happening this Thursday, March 2 from 5-7pm or Saturday, March 4 from 10am-12pm

You can also apply online https://atmilb.com/3GNCOzh

February is American Heart Month

Fact: Heart disease and stroke can affect everyone, at different ages!

*Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80%.

Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Need to talk to a lawyer, for FREE?

Lawyers across the state are volunteering their time and talents providing free legal information (by phone) this Friday (March 3).

If you have questions about child custody, employment, housing issues, wills, probate, taxes, whatever. Call this 336-355-6262 between 11 am- 7 pm this Friday.

*4ALL Statewide Day of Service is sponsored by the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/need-to-talk-to-a-lawyer-you-can-for-free-during-4all-service-day-nc-north-carolina-bar-association-foundation-information-march-4/83-4fb8485f

Read all about it just 3 days a week?

The Lexington Dispatch has reduced its ‘publishing frequency’ from five to three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) beginning with TODAY’s (Feb. 28) print edition.

“The newspaper industry has faced plenty of challenges – most notably expenses. Newsprint, ink, press plates and, yes, labor (including insurance) costs have collectively increased well over 20%.” -Rick Thomason, Paxton Media Group

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/challenges-force-newspaper-changes/

College Hoops (Tuesday night’s games)

Wake Forest hosting Boston College (7pm)

NC State at Duke (7pm)

www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

Summer vacations, though fun and beneficial for mental clarity, have become less unattainable for many Americans due to surging airfare and gas prices. About 61% of respondents in a recent poll said FUEL PRICES will be a major factor in their vacation plans this year.

Good News at the Pumps. AAA: Regular unleaded below $3 dollars a gallon across most of the Triad. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Flags at half-staff in honor and memory of former North Carolina Sen. Jim Broyhill who passed away on February 18 at the age of 95. Broyhill, a native of Lenoir, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1986.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-congressman-briefly-senator-jim-broyhill-dies-at-95/

The Krispy Kreme / McDonald’s collaborative is expanding in Kentucky.

McDonald’s began carrying select Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties last October.

The doughnuts are delivered fresh daily.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/krispy-kreme-expanding-mcdonalds-test-market-in-kentucky/article

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is seeking approval to build a ‘36 bed community hospital’ at a proposed site on Horse Pen Creek Road in northern Greensboro.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/update-atrium-health-wake-forest-baptist-proposes-community-hospital-in-greensboro/

At the Box Office

‘Jesus Revolution’ (the movie) #3 during its first weekend in theaters.

‘Jesus Revolution’ is the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/february/as-jesus-revolution-hits-theaters-producer-tells-of-miracle-after-miracle