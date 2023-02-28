WHAT'S NEW
S@5: March 05, 2023

S@5: March 05, 2023

wbfj-verne
February 28, 2023

Local author Leslie Speas is a self-proclaimed “Hot Mess”.           Her latest book is ‘From Hot Mess to God’s Best: Decluttering Your Mess to Be Your Best

 

Leslie will share more about…

12 common strongholds.

How to declutter your mind from negative ‘strongholds’

And tips to overcoming negative strongholds.

https://lesliespeas.com/about-my-book/

 

 

 

PLUS…

 

Jennifer Hemric, Executive Director of Compassion Care Center of Yadkinville, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about their mission and how they serve those in a crisis pregnancy situation.

 Compassion Care Center of Yadkinville exists to provide education and support…

to those who think they may be pregnant,

to those who are parenting infants and toddlers,

and those who need post abortion support.

‘Connected. Caring. Committed’

 

The annual fundraising banquet for Compassion Care Center of Yadkinville

…happening this Tuesday, March 07 at Peace Haven Baptist Church in Yadkinville

(doors open at 6pm).      https://c3yadkin.com/        336-679-7101

 

