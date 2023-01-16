WHAT'S NEW
ML King, Jr Day: Triad Events

January 16, 2023

High Point University  – MLK Day Worship Service from 11- noon at Hayworth Chapel on HPU campus

43rd Annual MLK Noon Hour Commemoration at Union Baptist Church on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem.

 

Mount Tabor UMC – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: The Life and the Legacy at  4pm at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church on Robinhood Road Winston-Salem

 

Wake Forest University – 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 7pm at Wait Chapel.

 

Williams Memorial CME Church – Evening Worship Service sponsored by High Point University from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Rd, High Point.  The service will be live-streamed on Williams Memorials’ website Details: https://www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day/

