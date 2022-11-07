Monday News- Nov 07, 2022

Monday, NOV 07, 2022

Mostly sunny. Near the ‘Record High’ of 78 degrees this afternoon.

Election day is this Tuesday, Nov 8th

Polling places will be open from 6:30am to 7:30pm on Tuesday.

*Registered voters MUST vote at their specific precinct in their county of residence.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

View your ‘sample ballot’ through a NC State Board of Elections link on the News Blog

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Free donuts for ‘voters’ this Tuesday. (NO ‘I Voted’ sticker necessary) 😊

Free donuts for Veterans this Friday (Veterans Day, Nov 11)! https://www.krispykreme.com/

Blood Moon: Total lunar eclipse early Tuesday!

The eclipse will occur in the ‘wee hours’ early Tuesday morning in the hours before sunrise. Should be visible here in the Piedmont (weather permitting).

https://www.space.com/blood-moon-lunar-eclipse-november-2022-what-time

*The next total lunar eclipse won’t occur until 2025. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/november/another-blood-moon-is-coming-and-it-falls-right-on-the-night-of-the-midterm-election

Update: A new portion of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open around lunchtime TODAY. Fox 8 reporting that a ceremony is set for 11am. This 6.9-mile portion of the eastern loop connects Hwy 311 to University Parkway.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/new-stretch-of-winston-salem-beltway-eastern-loop-to-open-monday/

According to NC-DOT, the beltway project is expected to reduce traffic congestion by diverting traffic from Highway 52, while improving safety and mobility around the Twin City. https://www.ncdot.gov/projects/wsnb/Pages/default.aspx

This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has North Carolina roots. A 78-foot red spruce named “Ruby” is currently on a two-week tour across North Carolina then north to D.C. arriving at the US capitol on Friday Nov 18. Wanna see “Ruby”?

Wednesday, Nov. 9 (10-noon) in My Airy

Veteran’s Memorial Park on W. Lebanon Street

Thursday, Nov. 10 (10-noon) in Asheboro at the NC Zoo

For more information, check out the News Blog www.capitoltreetracker.com/#tour

Taking ‘standardized tests’ can be stressful.

Now, more than 50 students at a Texas high school in El Paso may have to retake their SAT’s – after their tests flew out of a UPS truck.(Seriously).

*UPS apologized to the school and the students…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/06/us/el-paso-lost-sat-tests-trnd/index.html

TODAY’S NUMBER: $1.9 billion

That’s how much the estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to after there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s now the largest lotto prize ever offered. The odds of winning this jackpot are tremendously rare: about one in 292.2 million. The next drawing will be later tonight!

More than a million people are expected to fill the streets of downtown Houston.

A victory parade is set for noon today to celebrate the Houston Astros‘ second World Series Championship. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday. https://www.khou.com/article/sports/mlb/astros/2022-houston-astros-world-series-parade/

Supply chain issues? Apple announcing Sunday that shipments of some its iPhone 14 lineup will be “temporarily impacted” by Covid restrictions in China. ‘Expect lower shipments of some iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated, which will cause longer wait times’. Just in time for the holidays…?

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/06/business/china-covid-iphone-14-shipments-hit-hnk-intl/index.html

Alert: An inmate (Johnny Porche) at the correctional center in Lexington jumped the fence this morning and is on the run. They ask that if anyone has any information call 911 immediately. https://myfox8.com/news/inmate-escapes-from-correctional-center-in-lexington-police-say/

Notable passings…

Coy Gibbs, the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, passed away over the weekend. Gibbs was 49. *The cause of his death has not been announced, but he died just hours after his 20-year-old son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race.

https://www.nascar.com/news-media/2022/11/06/coy-gibbs-co-owner-of-joe-gibbs-racing-dies-at-49/

Aaron Carter, a former child pop singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, died on Saturday at his LA home. Aaron Carter was only 34 years old. https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/05/entertainment/aaron-carter-obit/index.html