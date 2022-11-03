WHAT'S NEW
Home

Staying healthy during Cold, Flu and Covid Season

wbfj-admin
November 3, 2022

 *Wash your hands as often as you can OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.

*Remember those Covid masks, use them!

Source: Ask Sam in the Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-tips-for-avoiding-the-flu/article

If you are ill, stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest. And if you have severe symptoms, please seek medical attention!       https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/flu?click_source=carousel

Get vaccinated. https://www.vaccines.gov/

More info on Flu, Covid and RSV  https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

 

NOV 3, 2022

State Health Department: Reporting that a child in eastern North Carolina has died from complications from the flu – the first pediatric flu death since February 2020. The state has seen a rapid rise in flu cases in the last few weeks.  While the flu is usually not as serious as other viruses we are seeing right now, like COVID-19 or RSV, the flu can still have complications. So far this season, five adult flu-related deaths have been reported.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/north-carolina-department-of-health-and-human-services-reports-first-pediatric-flu-death-since-2020

