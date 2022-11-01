WHAT'S NEW
PAWS IN THE PARK

November 1, 2022

Stroll through the lights at Tanglewood Park with your favorite furry friend! Paws in the Park happening over two nights – Monday + Tuesday (Nov 7+8, 2022) benefitting the Humane Society of Davie County. Tickets required in advance…

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-in-the-park-2022-tickets-410181623277?fbclid=IwAR3t69OCcMG2Ymw4vZtiP_r8gHq6oew6T_8ym2KMMdwC-PfRXEhCNwzuRrY

 

