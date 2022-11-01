PAWS IN THE PARK
Stroll through the lights at Tanglewood Park with your favorite furry friend! Paws in the Park happening over two nights – Monday + Tuesday (Nov 7+8, 2022) benefitting the Humane Society of Davie County. Tickets required in advance…
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-in-the-park-2022-tickets-410181623277?fbclid=IwAR3t69OCcMG2Ymw4vZtiP_r8gHq6oew6T_8ym2KMMdwC-PfRXEhCNwzuRrY
Previous Post « Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Next Post ELECTION DAY: TUES NOV 8th »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.