Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Winston-Salem

November 4, 2022

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Winston-Salem

…Saturday morning (Nov 5)

Registration at 9 am. Opening Ceremony at 10am with the walk to follow. Location: Truist Stadium (where the DASH play baseball) in downtown WS.

Details and donations at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/NC-WesternCarolina

