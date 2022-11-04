Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Winston-Salem
November 4, 2022
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Winston-Salem
…Saturday morning (Nov 5)
Registration at 9 am. Opening Ceremony at 10am with the walk to follow. Location: Truist Stadium (where the DASH play baseball) in downtown WS.
Details and donations at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/NC-WesternCarolina
