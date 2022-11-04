Friday News – Nov 4

Friday, November 4, 2022

Time change: Fall back ONE-hour this Saturday night

Election 2022

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting ends this Saturday (Nov 5) at 3pm.

*Election day is this Tuesday, Nov 8th

*View your ‘sample ballot’ on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Winston-Salem

…Saturday morning (Nov 5)

Registration at 9 am. Opening Ceremony at 10am with the walk to follow.

Location: Truist Stadium (where the DASH play baseball) in downtown WS.

Details and donations at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/NC-WesternCarolina

‘Celebrating Veterans’ at Hope Farms in Kernersville

…this Saturday (Nov 5) from 12:30 – 4pm.

Family-friendly ‘farm experience’ with food and fellowship.

Free for veterans, active duty and their families!

Bring a folding chair. Dress for the weather!

*A ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’ / Hope Farms partner event.

-Contact Rebecca Baltzer at 336 – 782 – 8585 for more info.

This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has North Carolina roots.

This week, a 78-foot red spruce (named ‘Ruby’) was ‘harvested’ from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.

*’Ruby” the Christmas tree will soon be on a two-week tour across North Carolina then north to D.C. arriving at the capitol on Friday Nov 18.

Wanna see “Ruby”?

Wednesday, Nov. 9 (10-noon) in My Airy

Veteran’s Memorial Park on W. Lebanon Street

Thursday, Nov. 10 (10-noon) in Asheboro at the NC Zoo

Details on the News Blog www.capitoltreetracker.com/#tour

Ask Sam: Tips for Cold and Flu (and Covid) Season

*Wash your hands as often as you can OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.

*Remember those Covid masks, use them!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-tips-for-avoiding-the-flu/article

If you are ill, stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest.

And if you have severe symptoms, please seek medical attention!

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/flu?click_source=carousel

Get vaccinated. https://www.vaccines.gov/

More info on Flu, Covid and RSV on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

If you’re one of the people who recently had their catalytic converter stolen from underneath your car, the Justice Department might have just busted the criminals who did it. Law Enforcement in five states have arrested 21 people (so far), all part of a ‘criminal network’ that sold thousands of stolen catalytic converters.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/catalytic-converter-theft-ring-busted-fbi/41858799

Up to $30 million at auction?

An “extremely rare” first-edition copy of the US Constitution will go under the hammer in New York next month, with Sotheby’s auction house expecting bids up to $30 million.

FYI: Produced ahead of the historic Constitutional Convention of 1787, it is among just 13 of the original printed texts known to have survived — and one of only two still in private hands, the auction house said in a press release Tuesday.

https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/extremely-rare-first-edition-us-constitution-could-fetch-30-million/

The typical age of a first-time homebuyer in the US is now 36 years old.

A new report from the National Association of Realtors shows that first-time buyers make up just 26% of all home buyers in the year ending in June – an all-time low over approximately four decades. www.cnn.com/2022/11/03/business/nightcap-housing-crisis/index.html

Joint venture? Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are interested in buying the Washington Commanders NFL football team? The two billionaire businessmen already have major sports ties… CNN

World Series

The Astros leave Philly with a commanding 3 to 2 lead in the World Series with a 3-2 win in Game 5 last night. *Game 6 Saturday night in Houston. www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/phillies-vs-astros-score-houston-takes-world-series-lead-with-nail-biting-game-5-win-at-citizens-bank-park/live/

Sun Belt matchup last night: Coastal Carolina beat App State 35-28 on Thursday night for first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

High School Football: Round One of the State Play-offs. Some of the games…

CLASS 4-A WEST: West Forsyth at East Forsyth

Oak Grove hosting Mecklenburg

Carver at North Rowan

Davie County at Grimsley

https://journalnow.com/sports/journalnow-com-high-school-football-scouting-reports-playoffs-round-1/

College Football

Friday nite: Duke at Boston College (7pm)

Saturday games…

UNC at Virginia (noon)

Wake Forest at NC State. Kick off at 8pm on Saturday. www.godeacs.com