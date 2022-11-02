WHAT'S NEW
S@5: November 6, 2022

November 2, 2022

“Helping our seniors ‘age with dignity’

Verne chats with Anita Ford, ‘Memory Connections’ Project Coordinator with Senior Services.  The purpose of Memory Connections’ is to enhance Alzheimer’s / Dementia education, prevention and care in Forsyth County.

Listen now…

 

Some of the focus areas include…

Identifying people living alone who may have dementia and connecting them with services

Care for Caregivers: Providing education and support to people caring for a loved one with dementia

https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/services/memory-connections-overview/

 

Plus…

The power of a simple shoebox gift

 Vladimir Prodnevski received a shoe box from Operation Christmas Child as a pre-teen while living in Kiev, Ukraine.

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 14 – 21, 2022

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 06, 2022)

 

