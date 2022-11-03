Thursday News, Nov 03, 2022

Thursday, NOV 03, 2022

Time change: Fall back ONE-hour this Saturday night

Thankful Thursday: Being ‘thankful’ for our family

“From them will come songs of thanksgiving

and the sound of rejoicing.

I will add to their numbers…

I will bring them honor…” Jeremiah 30:19 NIV

Today is National Sandwich Day

Many sandwich chains are offering discounts and buy-one-get-one-free deals…

Subway, McAlister’s Deli, Quiznos, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Jimmy John’s, (even Popeyes)?

www.marketwatch.com/story/national-sandwich-day-2022-how-to-score-freebies-from-subway-popeyes-potbelly-and-more-11667409542

Good News: Chick-fil-A Kernersville on South Main Street is back open! 😊

Re-Grand Opening of Kville’s original CFA opened this morning (Nov 3) at 6am.

Less than a week before midterm election day, President Biden warned that political violence threatens the country during a prime-time speech to the nation last night. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/november/biden-decries-political-violence

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate (again) on Wednesday, by another three-quarters of a point to a target range of 3.75 to 4%.

“Interest rates have increased at the fastest pace in 40 years,” said Greg McBride with Bankrate.com. “Mortgage rates have rocketed to 20-year highs, home equity lines of credit are the highest in 14 years, and car loan rates are at 11-year highs.

NOTE: One positive outcome of a higher interest rate? Our savings may actually start earning a little money, with the best yields since 2008, if you are willing to shop around.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/success/what-rising-interest-rates-mean-credit-mortgage/index.html

State Health Department: Reporting that a child in eastern North Carolina has died from complications from the flu – the first pediatric flu death since February 2020.

The state has seen a rapid rise in flu cases in the last few weeks. While the flu is usually not as serious as other viruses we are seeing right now, like COVID-19 or RSV, the flu can still have complications. So far this season, five adult flu-related deaths have been reported. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/north-carolina-department-of-health-and-human-services-reports-first-pediatric-flu-death-since-2020

Ask Sam: Tips for Cold and Flu (and Covid) Season

*Wash your hands as often as you can OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.

*Remember those Covid masks, use them!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-tips-for-avoiding-the-flu/article

If you are ill, stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest.

And if you have severe symptoms, please seek medical attention!

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/flu?click_source=carousel

Get vaccinated. https://www.vaccines.gov/

More info on Flu, Covid and RSV on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

Election 2022

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting continues thru this Saturday (Nov 5) at 3pm.

*Election day is this Tuesday, Nov 8th

*View your ‘sample ballot’ on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/

A Canadian pastor, who was arrested twice in 2021 for defying the Canadian government’s harsh public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, was acquitted of all charges on Tuesday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/november/canadian-pastor-acquitted-

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is urging the US government to ban the social media platform TikTok over how the China-based app handles American users’ data. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/national-security/2022/november/dem-senator-says-donald-trump-was-right-fcc-chairman-says

Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1.5 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to one of the largest in US history. CNN

World Series: No hitter last night for the Astros beating the Phillies 5-0 in Game 4.

The best-of-seven series is now tied at 2-2.

Game 5 TONIGHT (Nov 3) on Fox. *Games 6 and 7 will be in Houston this weekend

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/sport/astros-phillies-no-hitter-game-4-world-series-spt/index.html

NASCAR: Next year’s All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway happening on May 19-21, 2023 is sold-out.

College Football

Thursday night Sun Belt matchup (Nov 3)…

App State at Coastal Carolina. Kick off at 7:30pm in Conway, SC.

Wake Forest at NC State. Kick off at 8pm on Saturday. www.godeacs.com

High School Football

State Play-offs begin this Friday…