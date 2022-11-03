Thursday News, Nov 03, 2022
Thursday, NOV 03, 2022
Time change: Fall back ONE-hour this Saturday night
Thankful Thursday: Being ‘thankful’ for our family
“From them will come songs of thanksgiving
and the sound of rejoicing.
I will add to their numbers…
I will bring them honor…” Jeremiah 30:19 NIV
Today is National Sandwich Day
Many sandwich chains are offering discounts and buy-one-get-one-free deals…
Subway, McAlister’s Deli, Quiznos, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Jimmy John’s, (even Popeyes)?
Good News: Chick-fil-A Kernersville on South Main Street is back open! 😊
Re-Grand Opening of Kville’s original CFA opened this morning (Nov 3) at 6am.
Less than a week before midterm election day, President Biden warned that political violence threatens the country during a prime-time speech to the nation last night. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/november/biden-decries-political-violence
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate (again) on Wednesday, by another three-quarters of a point to a target range of 3.75 to 4%.
“Interest rates have increased at the fastest pace in 40 years,” said Greg McBride with Bankrate.com. “Mortgage rates have rocketed to 20-year highs, home equity lines of credit are the highest in 14 years, and car loan rates are at 11-year highs.
NOTE: One positive outcome of a higher interest rate? Our savings may actually start earning a little money, with the best yields since 2008, if you are willing to shop around.
State Health Department: Reporting that a child in eastern North Carolina has died from complications from the flu – the first pediatric flu death since February 2020.
The state has seen a rapid rise in flu cases in the last few weeks. While the flu is usually not as serious as other viruses we are seeing right now, like COVID-19 or RSV, the flu can still have complications. So far this season, five adult flu-related deaths have been reported. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/north-carolina-department-of-health-and-human-services-reports-first-pediatric-flu-death-since-2020
Ask Sam: Tips for Cold and Flu (and Covid) Season
*Wash your hands as often as you can OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
*Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.
*Remember those Covid masks, use them!
If you are ill, stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest.
And if you have severe symptoms, please seek medical attention!
More info on Flu, Covid and RSV on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
Election 2022
‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting continues thru this Saturday (Nov 5) at 3pm.
*Election day is this Tuesday, Nov 8th
*View your ‘sample ballot’ on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/
A Canadian pastor, who was arrested twice in 2021 for defying the Canadian government’s harsh public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, was acquitted of all charges on Tuesday.
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is urging the US government to ban the social media platform TikTok over how the China-based app handles American users’ data. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/national-security/2022/november/dem-senator-says-donald-trump-was-right-fcc-chairman-says
Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1.5 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to one of the largest in US history. CNN
World Series: No hitter last night for the Astros beating the Phillies 5-0 in Game 4.
The best-of-seven series is now tied at 2-2.
Game 5 TONIGHT (Nov 3) on Fox. *Games 6 and 7 will be in Houston this weekend
NASCAR: Next year’s All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway happening on May 19-21, 2023 is sold-out.
College Football
Thursday night Sun Belt matchup (Nov 3)…
App State at Coastal Carolina. Kick off at 7:30pm in Conway, SC.
Wake Forest at NC State. Kick off at 8pm on Saturday. www.godeacs.com
High School Football
State Play-offs begin this Friday…