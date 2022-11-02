Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! I hope you are having a wonderful autumn! If you’re like me, I always have a list of unfulfilled “good intentions”. These are kind and/or generous gestures that I intend to do. However, life’s obligations and responsibilities often get in the way of my execution and the window of opportunity passes. Not only do I feel guilty about letting these opportunities pass, but I am also missing out on that “warm glow” which comes from giving. With mental health a hot topic these days, medical research shows that acts of generosity and service help reduce anxiety and stress. One of the benefits of listening to WBFJ is that we often highlight ways to serve and help those in need. Whether it’s our Ministry of the Month or non-profit fundraisers listed on our website, WBFJ is always a great resource. As we approach the holiday season, I pray we all can keep generosity at the top of our to-do list. As Luke 6:38 states, it is through giving that we receive the greatest gifts.

Lana