Does my vehicle have a Recall?

wbfj-admin
November 2, 2022

Safe site to check for vehicle recalls…

Enter your vehicle’s VIN number to learn if a specific vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall on this website https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number.

Source: NHTSA 

