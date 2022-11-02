Does my vehicle have a Recall?
Safe site to check for vehicle recalls…
Enter your vehicle’s VIN number to learn if a specific vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall on this website https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number.
Source: NHTSA
