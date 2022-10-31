Monday News

Monday, OCT 31, 2022

Stay alert: Safety first! Watch out for kids of all ages this afternoon into early evening!

Before pumpkins, people in Ireland and Scotland originally used turnips as lanterns or ‘jack-o-lanterns’ on Halloween or All Hallows’ Eve. https://www.cnn.com/2013/06/13/us/halloween-fast-facts/index.html

If you’re handing out candy later today, keep an eye out for the teal pumpkin? The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness about food allergies.

According to the CDC, 8% of kids have at least one food allergy. That may not sound like a lot, but that’s one in 13 kids.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2022/10/28/the-teal-pumpkin-project-raises-awareness-about-food-allergies-

*Halloween is the second-largest ‘commercial’ holiday in the US. (#1 is Christmas).

October is becoming one of the most dangerous months of the year?

Over half (54%) of injuries around October 31st happen to ADULTS

Close to half (55%) of injuries are related to pumpkin carving.

https://www.ksbw.com/article/halloween-activity-dangerous-rossen-reports/41724306#

Most popular ‘Trunk and Treat’ candies in North Carolina

#5 Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups

#4 M&Ms (original)

#3 Starburst

#2 Kit Kat

#1 Snickers https://topagency.com/report/most-popular-halloween-candy/

Election 2022: ‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting runs thru this Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

*Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ through ‘links’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Matthew West, speaking about his latest book, The God Who Stays: Life Looks Different with Him by Your Side…

“Throughout history, one of the enemy’s main tactics in people’s lives and to derail us is to isolate us. The enemy doesn’t just want to knock you down; he wants to keep you down. (Satan)strives to knock you down by highlighting how messed up you are, but then he wants to keep you down by making you believe you’re the only one.”

In the darkness, in the shadows, that’s where that isolation is, that’s where depression is, that’s where loneliness is, that’s where shame lives — in the shadows.”

“But, there’s God’s redeeming and unceasing love.

We have a God who calls us out of the darkness and into His marvelous light…”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2022/october/dispelling-the-devil-rsquo-s-lies-matthew-west-on-the-lsquo-enemy-rsquo-s-main-tactics-rsquo-breaking-lsquo-out-of-the-darkness-rsquo

“However, you are chosen people, a royal priesthood, people who belong to God.

You were chosen to tell about the excellent qualities of God, who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light. Once you were not God’s people, but now you are. Once you were not shown mercy, but now you have been shown mercy.” 1 Peter 2:9-10 GW

Monday News

Praise: An AMBER alert has been canceled for 2 children from Asheboro.

Mansfield Energy (a major company that tracks the availability of fuel) has issued an alert for a diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern US, including North and South Carolina. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.”

*Diesel prices are back up to $4.50 this week, the highest prices since June.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/fuel-company-issues-diesel-shortage-alert-in-north-carolina-virginia-south-carolina/

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger.

No one matched all six numbers on Saturday night. That means tonight’s Powerball drawing will be for a massive $1 billion dollars… CNN

Affirmative Action on College Campuses…

The US Supreme Court will listen to oral arguments today in challenges to policies at UNC Chapel Hill and Harvard that consider race among many factors in evaluating student applications for admission.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/scotus-affirmative-action/

A week of mourning has begun in South Korea.

Police there are still investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 2 Americans during Halloween festivities in Seoul. Korea.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/public-safety/2022/10/29/halloween-crowd-surge-deaths-seoul

The ‘price of free speech’? Twitter is looking to increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/tech/twitter-blue-check-mark-verification/

SPORTS STUFF

NFL: The Carolina Panthers handing the Atlanta Falcons a win in OT (37-34) in a battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday.

High School Football: Play-offs begin this Friday…

College Football

Wake Forest dropping to 20th in the polls with that loss to Louisville on Saturday.

www.godeacs.com

World Series: Astros and Phillies tied at 1 game each.

Game 3 tonight in Philly (8pm on Fox)

https://www.yahoo.com/gma/astros-phillies-world-series-tied-070405579.html