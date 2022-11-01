Tuesday, NOV 01, 2022

Verse of the Day

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous.

Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged,

for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go…” Joshua 1:9

Alert: According to the City of Greensboro, (GTA) city buses are NOT running today ‘due to lack of drivers’. “A walk out is unacceptable” says Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-buses-will-not-run-due-to-lack-of-operators/

Greensboro: Beginning today (Nov 1), the city of Greensboro is implementing its new ‘Trash + Recycling Container Compliance Program’. The city will issue a $25 fee (or fine?) to households that leave trash or recycling containers at the curb for more than 48 hours (over the course of a week). Info at the city of Greensboro website.

Stroll through the lights at Tanglewood Park with your favorite furry friend!

Paws in the Park happening over two nights – November 7 + 8, 2022 (Monday + Tuesday). Paws in the Park is a fundraiser benefitting the Humane Society of Davie County. Tickets are required in advance…

Link posted on our Facebook page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-in-the-park-2022-tickets-410181623277

Election 2022: Absentee ballot drop-off deadline is TODAY (Nov 1) by 5pm.

Requests received after 5pm today will not be processed.

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting runs thru this Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

*Get helpful information even view your ‘sample ballot’ through ‘links’ on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Update: Forsyth County Republicans have picked Susan Miller as the party’s replacement in District 2 for the late Stan Elrod, who passed away unexpectedly on October 25th. Since ‘early voting’ had already begun, Elrod’s name will remain on the ballot. Any votes cast for Elrod will instead go to Miller.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/gop-picks-susan-miller-to-replace-the-late-stan-elrod-on-ballot-for-winston-salem/

World Series: Astros and Phillies tied at 1 game each.

Game 3 RAINED OUT LAST NIGHT. So, Game 3 tonight (TUE) in Philly (8pm on Fox)

https://www.yahoo.com/gma/astros-phillies-world-series-tied-070405579.html

Firefights in Greensboro are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Robert S. Swink, a 26-year veteran with the Greensboro fire department, passed on Monday after battling cancer. Swink was 59 years old. Swink was a husband and father of three children (ages 34, 31, and 27). BTW: Robert’s son followed in his footsteps and is a member of the Greensboro Fire Department – Station 5.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/greensboro-firefighter-dies-after-battling-cancer/

Prayers: Fatal accident in Guilford County last night. Two teenage girls hit by an SUV while out trick or treating. The two girls were walking south in the lane of Haw River Road near Apple Grove Road around 7pm when they were hit from behind. One of the teenage girls died from her injuries. The driver remained on the scene following the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/girl-dead-after-trick-or-treating-in-guilford-county/

Prepare for a ‘turkey shortage’ this Thanksgiving?

Well, the worst bird flu outbreak in US history will make turkeys in short supply likely pushing up prices by 20% or more.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/us-policy/2022/10/26/avian-flu-turkey-prices

And the Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger.

No one matched all six numbers on Tuesday night. That means the Powerball jackpot is now a massive $1.2 billion dollars… CNN

Regent University is honoring first responders with an exclusive 25% tuition discount for seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree.

San Francisco’s District Attorney charged Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker, David DePape, with attempted murder. The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked with a hammer in his home last week. If convicted, DePape could receive a sentence of 13 years to life.