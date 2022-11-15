New: Kids 12 and under advised to NOT visit hospital patients

Children 12 and under are asked to NOT visit patients who are hospitalized. *These restrictions begin this Wednesday morning (Nov 16, 2022) at 7am.

Out of concern for the health and wellbeing of the community, and due to the widespread occurrence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children, area health systems are ‘asking’ that children 12 and under NOT visit patients who are in the hospital.

Hospitals and health systems in the Piedmont Triad include…

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Novant Health

Cone Health

Randolph Health

Masks are still required for visitors.

People who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction.

Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances.

As always, patients are asked to only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing a serious or life-threatening illness or injury. Those who need medical attention for more routine cough, fever, fatigue and other flu-like symptoms should contact their primary care provider. Other options include urgent care centers and virtual visits that are offered by each of the health systems.

Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and most importantly, get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 – including the latest COVID-19 fall boosters – to best protect against illness heading into the holiday season.

In addition to protecting against infection, both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines can protect against the downstream effects of those infections such as heart attack and stroke.

For current visitor restrictions at each health system, please visit the following:

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist: WakeHealth.edu/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions

Cone Health: ConeHealth.com/Visitors

Novant Health: NovantHealth.org/VisitorRestrictions

Randolph Health: RandolphHealth.org/about-us/coronavirus-updates/visitation/