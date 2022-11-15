AAA: Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in cold weather. Don’t forget your hat and gloves (ear muffs, masks to keep the cold air out?)

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated. If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended. Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Reminder: If you have pets, especially if they stay outside – “If it’s too cold (outside) for you, it’s too cold for them”

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips