Caregivers Wellbeing, local support group

Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE support group for both men and women who are caring for a loved one with any of the dementias, including Alzheimer’s. The group meets in-person on Wednesdays at 11am at Centenary Methodist Church in downtown Winston-Salem. Zoom support meetings on Fridays (1pm). Also, in person meetings at the Shepherd’s Center in Kernersville on Mondays. https://www.caregiverswellbeing.org/

Contact Dr Ann Hiatt at (336) 480-6693 or email annrenigarhiatt@gmail.com

Dr Ann Hiatt and Mary Adler share more about the support group ‘Caregivers Wellbeing’ and their individual journeys as caregivers with Verne (WBFJ).

Our message for ‘caregivers’: “You don’t have to go through your ‘journey’ alone”. ‘We hear you. We are here for you’

Dr Ann Hiatt, PhD is the facilitator of a local support group called ‘Caregivers Wellbeing’. Dr Hiatt’s caregiving journey with her mom is detailed in her book, ‘Detour Down Desperation Road’

“Caregivers Wellbeing literally saved my life during my caregiving days…” Mary Adler (from being a caregiver, to giving support to other caregivers)

November is National Family Caregivers month

Every 4 seconds someone is diagnosed with dementia. Even more shocking: 40% of caregivers will ‘pass’ before the person they are caring for. Biggest reason…stress.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 20, 2022)