Studies on our ‘Faith Factor’

November 15, 2022

A researcher who studies young people has found something stunning: those who pray and have a connection with God are more likely to ‘flourish regarding happiness and mental health’.               “My extensive research into 13-to-25-year-olds, noting studies have long found “religion is good for you, ” suggests Dr. Josh Packard, executive director of Springtide Research Institute.                                Source: CBN’s Faithwire

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2022/november/lsquo-religion-is-good-for-you-rsquo-researcher-rsquo-s-stunning-data-on-power-of-prayer-faith

 

Additional research: Christians are exceptional at giving, fare better in relationships. Church attendees are happier and more content, and have better mental health. Read more about these findings…  https://www.faithwire.com/2022/03/15/3-facts-that-totally-debunk-atheist-and-secularist-arguments-against-faith-and-god/

 

