S@5: Caregivers Wellbeing

November is National Family Caregivers month

Every 4 seconds someone is diagnosed with dementia.

Even more shocking: 40% of caregivers will ‘pass’ before the person they are caring for. Biggest reason…stress.

Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE local support group for both men and women caring for a loved one with any of the dementias, including Alzheimer’s. The group meets in-person on Wednesdays at 11am at Centenary Methodist Church in downtown Winston-Salem, NC. Zoom support meetings on Fridays (1pm). Also, in person meetings at the Shepherd’s Center in Kernersville, NC on Mondays. www.caregiverswellbeing.org/

Dr Ann Hiatt (facilitator with Caregivers Wellbeing) along with Mary Adler share more with Verne (WBFJ radio) about their own separate caregiving journeys. Listen now…

“You don’t have to go through your ‘journey’ alone”

Dr Ann Hiatt, PhD is the facilitator of a local support group called ‘Caregivers Wellbeing’. Dr Hiatt’s caregiving journey with her mom is detailed in her book, ‘Detour Down Desperation Road’

“Caregivers Wellbeing literally saved my life during my caregiving days” -Mary Adler, from being a caregiver, to giving support to other caregivers.

Contact info: (336) 480-6693 / Email annrenigarhiatt@gmail.com

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ, a weekly public affairs program (November 20, 2022)