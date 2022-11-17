Pre-Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Feeding those in need with an attitude of gratitude.

Whole Man Ministries will be giving out 350 Thanksgiving meals this Saturday (Nov 19) from 10am til 1pm. That’s a FREE turkey and fixins’ for those in need. Whole Man Ministries is located at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem. *Donations always accepted. Details: www.facebook.com/wholemanministries/photos