Monday News: November 21, 2022

With record-high inflation, one in four Americans say they’re ‘skipping Thanksgiving’ because they can’t afford the holiday meal this year.

Several area churches and faith-based groups will be serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need this week.

Update: A small memorial with bouquets of flowers now stands in Downtown Raleigh, remembering an 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed after being hit by an ‘out-of-control’ truck pulling a parade float while she was performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade last Saturday. The 20 year old driver of the truck is facing several charges in the accident. No one else was injured during the incident. https://www.cbs17.com/news/local-news/wake-county-news/memorial-honors-11-year-old-girl-hit-by-float-during-raleigh-christmas-parade/

A Thanksgiving Tradition in DC.

President Biden pardoned two North Carolina turkeys, named Chocolate and Chip, on Monday. The turkeys were raised at Circle S. Ranch, outside of Charlotte near Monroe. Chocolate and Chip will reside on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh. https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/politics/biden-thanksgiving-turkey-pardon

The President and first lady Jill Biden enjoyed an early Thanksgiving ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ on Monday with service members and military families at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina. The Biden family will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where family discussions about the president’s political future and a 2024 run will begin in earnest… https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/politics/biden-thanksgiving-turkey-pardon

Reminder: Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy just some of the retailers that will NOT be open this Thursday, (Thanksgiving Day).

November is ‘National Family Caregivers Month’

There are 48 million unpaid family caregivers in the US, with more than 6 million individuals serving as Veteran or military family caregivers. Check out the News Blog to access a free guide from AARP to help them navigate their caregiving journey. AARP.org/caregiving

Combo war: Sam’s Club has lowered the price of its hot dog and drink deal at its food courts to $1.38…edging out rival, Costco, which continues to offer the same combo for $1.50. Sam’s Club said in an advertisement on its website…

“New lower price. Same great hot dog & drink combo. Frankly, it can’t be beat.”

-Costco’s hot dog-soda deal has cost $1.50 since it was introduced at its food courts in the mid-1980s. Members love the deal: Costco sold 122 million hot dog-soda combos globally in 2021.

-Stops at food courts encourage shoppers to hang around. That extra time increases the chance that they will make an unplanned purchase after they’re finished eating. https://www.wxii12.com/article/costco-sams-club-hot-dog-combo/41982825

AAA: Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather ahead

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

